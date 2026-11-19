There were claims in the files by providers about why they were not complying, with the health department reporting that it approved different corrective actions based on what it said were identified needs, such as amending response times due to population growth in a service area or a certificate holder's staffing levels.

"But it did not document its justification for doing so,'' the audit says.

The report says problems extend beyond timely response.

Auditors noted that state law requires ambulance providers to have a GPS monitoring device in each vehicle to track the response time, defined as from when the ambulance provider is contacted to when it arrives at the dispatched location.

The law also permits the health department to grant a waiver from the GPS requirement to any provider that can "reasonably demonstrate it is unable to meet the statutory requirement.'' The department granted all 32 such applications it received in the 2025 fiscal year that was studied.

But the report says there are no policies or procedures in place to determine whether to grant such a waiver. Instead, auditors found, the agency gave the go-ahead for a variety of reasons. Some said they were unable to connect to Wi-Fi. Other reasons given were that the equipment had been ordered but not yet delivered due to backorder.

And in two cases, one involving a hospital and the other a fire district, the argument was that the cost of the devices was too high.

Debbie Johnston, director of the Department of Health Services, acknowledged the findings.