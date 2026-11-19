State health officials aren't adequately monitoring ambulance response time, which could endanger public health, a new report says.
In a study released Wednesday, Arizona Auditor General Lindsey Perry said her staff found that the Department of Health Services did not appropriately oversee whether public and private ambulances that it licenses are complying with requirements to report how quickly they get to the scene of a call, "risking public health.''
Perry said that, if nothing else, that failure to properly monitor the 105 services that hold Arizona certificates to operate ambulances impairs the ability to determine whether state laws and regulations are effective.
The report also raised questions about whether the health department was adequately policing and regulating services whose response times fell outside of set limits.
People are also reading…
There is no single response time set in either state law or rule. Instead, a spokesman said the health department is charged with establishing uniform response time standards based on geographic area, population density, and other "geographic and medical considerations.''
"Response time requirements are tailored to individual service areas,'' and are spelled out in each provider's certificate, said spokesman J.P. Martin. "Standards vary across the state rather than using a single statewide benchmark.''
Auditors said they randomly picked 10 reports from certificate holders that the health department said were compliant with their response time requirements. But they found that eight of those reports "were inaccurate, incomplete, or lacked sufficient information needed to assess accuracy and completeness.''
For example, one provider — the report doesn't list names — said it was in 100% compliance with its requirement to respond to calls within 42 minutes.
But supplemental information found that was not true in 23 of 827 calls. Yet the health department still listed the provider as fully in compliance, despite the inaccurate response time report, "but did not document its justification for this determination.''
In six cases, the certificate holders did not provide supplemental information as required.
"Therefore, neither the department nor we can determine the accuracy of the response time reports,'' the audit says, yet the health department listed them as compliant.
"Without complete and accurate information, the department cannot ensure that certificate holders are compliant with their response time requirements established based on public need, which may impact public health if people do not receive timely ambulance services during health emergencies and events,'' the report states. "Further, the department cannot determine whether there may be unmet public needs that may impact public health that requires additional certificate holders in the service area or performance improvements by certificate holders.''
To examine whether the department is ensuring compliance, auditors reviewed 14 corrective action plans, finding that in eight of the cases the certificate holders said in quarterly reports they continued to not comply with the response time requirements.
In seven of the cases, the department required continuance of the corrective action plan, yet decided that was not necessary in one case. And it renewed two of the eight certificates for three years, with one-year renewals for the remaining six.
"We did not identify any evidence in the department's files documenting any aggravating or mitigating factors to justify these inconsistencies in the approval of corrective action plan or its inconsistent renewal actions for certificate holders with continued noncompliance,'' the report says.
There were claims in the files by providers about why they were not complying, with the health department reporting that it approved different corrective actions based on what it said were identified needs, such as amending response times due to population growth in a service area or a certificate holder's staffing levels.
"But it did not document its justification for doing so,'' the audit says.
The report says problems extend beyond timely response.
Auditors noted that state law requires ambulance providers to have a GPS monitoring device in each vehicle to track the response time, defined as from when the ambulance provider is contacted to when it arrives at the dispatched location.
The law also permits the health department to grant a waiver from the GPS requirement to any provider that can "reasonably demonstrate it is unable to meet the statutory requirement.'' The department granted all 32 such applications it received in the 2025 fiscal year that was studied.
But the report says there are no policies or procedures in place to determine whether to grant such a waiver. Instead, auditors found, the agency gave the go-ahead for a variety of reasons. Some said they were unable to connect to Wi-Fi. Other reasons given were that the equipment had been ordered but not yet delivered due to backorder.
And in two cases, one involving a hospital and the other a fire district, the argument was that the cost of the devices was too high.
Debbie Johnston, director of the Department of Health Services, acknowledged the findings.
"The department agrees that annual response time reporting requirements have not been consistently implemented and monitored,'' she wrote in response.
Johnson also noted that during the 2025 fiscal year, 90% of all 911 responses in the state arrived within 15 minutes.
Still, she acknowledged, a statewide average may not reflect what is happening in each service area. Johnston said her agency "is committed to improvements that will strengthen the department's ability to identify and address local variation and performance.''
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on X, Bluesky and Threads at @azcapmedia or email azcapmedia@gmail.com.