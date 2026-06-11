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Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Arizona, hired one of former President Joe Biden’s most ardent defenders to grow his communications team.

Former White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates joined Gallego’s political operation this spring.

The hire comes as Gallego inches toward a possible 2028 bid for president – and after the Arizona lawmaker’s former “best friend” Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, resigned from Congress after he was accused of sexual assault.

The news was first reported by Axios.

“Senator Gallego has been clear that he plans to help Democrats take the majority in 2026 and is weighing all options for his political future. He has brought on Andrew to help navigate those processes,” said Jacques Petit, Gallego’s communications director.

Bates is managing director at the strategic communications and marketing firm Orchestra. He is perhaps best known for defending Biden during his time in the White House, even after many in the party turned against the former Democratic president in the wake of his disastrous 2024 debate against President Donald Trump.

However, Bates has clashed with former First Lady Jill Biden in recent weeks, questioning the timing of her new memoir.

Bates joined Gallego’s political team in late April, Petit said.

Weeks earlier, Gallego had landed in the political spotlight over his former friendship with Swalwell.

Multiple women accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct. Swalwell denied their claims but ended his campaign for California governor and resigned from Congress.