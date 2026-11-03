— Log in to Prime Central;

— Click on "manage membership;''

— Go to "end membership;"

— Click on "continue to cancel;''

— Again, go to "continue to cancel;''

— Go to "end now.''

"The project was a success'' for Amazon, as the company managed at one point to reduce cancellations by 14% "as fewer members managed to reach the final cancellation page," Mayes said in her legal filings.

But none of this process, she said in the lawsuit, was made known to people signing up for the program which, for that $139 annual fee, promised free delivery, sometimes the same day.

The process was valuable to Amazon, Mayes argued, because Prime members spend an average of $1,400 a year on purchases, more than double the spending of non-Prime customers. She also said Amazon collects $25 billion a year in Prime subscription fees, with about three-quarters of that from U.S. subscribers.

The company agreed to change its cancellation policies last year in a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission. That deal included a $1 billion civil penalty and $1.5 billion in refunds to customers.

Even so, Mayes continued with her own lawsuit under the state's consumer fraud laws.

Taylor said it is not clear that the FTC settlement will cover all those who faced the cancellation hassles as well as all their costs. "Our goal is to get as much back to consumers as possible,'' he said.