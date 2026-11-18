Arizona is laying out its claim of why it should be the home of the yet-to-be-created Space Academy.
In new filings with NASA, a committee put together by Gov. Katie Hobbs says Arizona has what the federal government needs "to train America's next generation of explorers and innovators.''
It cites the University of Arizona being rated as the best public university in the U.S. for space science, Flagstaff's designation as an International Dark Sky City, and the fact that astronauts trained in Arizona for the moon landings.
The proposal Monday to NASA envisions an interim campus located next to Arizona State University in Tempe that could be ready in 2028 and accommodate the initial group of 300 cadets, with the possibility of growing to more than 1,200.
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Arizona is also offering NASA two long-term options for a campus that eventually would support 4,000, which the agency says is the ultimate size needed.
One would be next to ASU's Polytechnic campus and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Ground could be broken in 2027, and the site could be operational by 2031.
The other is to construct a permanent campus in south Flagstaff near Pulliam Airport. That would place it within reach of Northern Arizona University, Lowell Observatory and the U.S. Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station. That campus also could be ready by 2031.
Under the request for submissions, it is the obligation of the state to provide at least 300 acres of land.
Competition from other states
Arizona has competition. A lot of it.
Pennsylvania also met Monday's NASA deadline, proposing to convert the now-closed Pittsburgh Technical College into the Space Academy. That site has the benefit of already having dormitories.
Maryland is offering up an interim campus at the University of Maryland, but with a plan to set up shop permanently near NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt.
Louisiana wants to host the planned facility at Louisiana State University in New Orleans. Officials there say that would be a good location because it is nine miles from NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility, which handles manufacture and structural assembly of aerospace vehicles and components.
There are also offers from Texas to be anchored by the Johnson Space Center, from Ohio to be located near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and from Colorado, which already has the Air Force Academy, to set up in Colorado Springs.
U of A achievements highlighted
Hobbs, and a commission she put together to come up with a bid, says there are plenty of reasons for NASA to choose Arizona, many of them revolving around academics.
For example, the proposal notes that ASU has the largest engineering school in the nation.
It also cites U of A attributes including:
Its top rating by U.S. News in space science;
The fact that it has the largest thermal vacuum chamber at any university in the world where spacecraft can be tested;
That it makes the largest telescope mirrors in the world;
And that the National Science Foundation lists U of A as No. 2 in the nation for astronomy and astrophysics research spending.
The application also mentions that Fort Huachuca is the largest unmanned aircraft systems training facility in the world, and that Luke Air Force Base has the largest fighter wing in the world.
What each state has to offer appears to be critical to NASA's decision.
"The location of the U.S. Space Academy is foundational to its success,'' Matt Anderson, deputy administrator of the presidential commission set up to find a site, said when the panel was formed. "We're asking states to bring their strongest vision — the infrastructure, the partnerships, and the community that can compete with the elite options this caliber of student will have and match the boundless ambition of our future space leaders.''
What happens next?
The whole process has been on a fast track.
It was only in August that President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish the Space Academy.
According to the White House, it is to be modeled similarly to traditional military service academies like West Point. And like those academies, it would provide a tuition-free, multi-year program that combines technical education and leadership training with a post-graduation obligation to NASA or government civil service.
The presidential commission is supposed to report its recommendations by the end of the year to the president, not only on a permanent location for the academy but also on the curriculum.
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bluesky, and Threads at @azcapmedia or email azcapmedia@gmail.com.