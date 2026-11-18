The application also mentions that Fort Huachuca is the largest unmanned aircraft systems training facility in the world, and that Luke Air Force Base has the largest fighter wing in the world.

What each state has to offer appears to be critical to NASA's decision.

"The location of the U.S. Space Academy is foundational to its success,'' Matt Anderson, deputy administrator of the presidential commission set up to find a site, said when the panel was formed. "We're asking states to bring their strongest vision — the infrastructure, the partnerships, and the community that can compete with the elite options this caliber of student will have and match the boundless ambition of our future space leaders.''

What happens next?

The whole process has been on a fast track.

It was only in August that President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish the Space Academy.

According to the White House, it is to be modeled similarly to traditional military service academies like West Point. And like those academies, it would provide a tuition-free, multi-year program that combines technical education and leadership training with a post-graduation obligation to NASA or government civil service.