Family and friends of two key figures in an Arizona public corruption case have spent tens of thousands of dollars to get rid of Attorney General Kris Mayes and elect her challenger.
Former Apache County Attorney Michael Whiting was accused by a grand jury in 2024 of using his office to steal from the state's poorest county before being forced out. Grand jurors also accused his wife, county school superintendent Joyclynn "Joy" Whiting, of using education money to buy an $80,000 vehicle for her husband's use.
The Whitings are longtime Democrats. Mayes, whose office convened the grand jury and is prosecuting the case, also is a Democrat. While the criminal court process continues, the couple's relatives and associates have raised more than $50,000 for Republican attorney general candidate Warren Petersen.
Michael Whiting's mom, dad, brother, sisters, in-laws and friends have all contributed to Petersen's campaign, with eight giving the individual maximum of $5,500. Campaign records show they have made scant donations to statewide elections in the past 15 years.
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Petersen, the Arizona Senate president, did not respond to questions about the expenses. He also would not say if he met with the Whitings before or after accepting the donations. His campaign manager said no conditions were attached to the money.
"President Petersen will enforce the law and prosecute criminals regardless of party, unlike his opponent, who has weaponized her office," Chad LeBeau said in an Oct. 24 text. "At no time and under no circumstance did he promise to review any case."
The donations from Whiting's supporters represent about 2.5% of the total $2.1 million funds Petersen has raised, according to an Arizona Republic analysis of campaign finance reports. Most of the donations from Whiting's supporters were made in the last week of March.
Whiting did not respond to an interview request about his family's donations.
Whiting's sister, Emily Pratt of Gilbert, confirmed she helped host a fundraiser for Petersen. She described Mayes as "a bad person" and said the state deserved better from its top law enforcement officer.
"I want a change for Arizona," Pratt said in an Oct. 21 phone interview. "She is not a good person. She has done terrible things to very good people."
Pratt and her husband, Craig, each contributed $5,500 on March 26, records show. Pratt described herself as "very conservative" and said she was a supporter of conservative causes, although records show neither she nor her husband has donated to any other campaigns since 2010.
Pratt would not say if her opposition to Mayes had anything to do with the attorney general's prosecution of the Whitings. At the mention of her brother, she hung up. She did not respond to subsequent phone messages.
Other members of Whiting's family did not respond to interview requests.
His parents, Ken and Karma Whiting, septuagenarians living in St. Johns, gave a combined $11,000 to "Friends of Warren Petersen," records show.
Ken Whiting's last political donation in a statewide race was $10 to Republican Christine Jones, who ran for governor in 2014, records show. Karma Whiting has not made any donations in statewide races since 2010.
A spokesperson for Mayes' campaign said Petersen owes Arizonans an explanation about what Whiting's family was promised and what he intends to do for them if elected.
"A politician on trial for corruption has friends and family pouring money into Warren Petersen's campaign," campaign manager Delaney Corcoran said in an Oct. 26 statement. "They're shopping for an attorney general who won't enforce the law or hold them accountable."
The power of special interests has become a frequent issue attorney general race with Petersen and Mayes pointing fingers at each other.
An ad from Mayes labels her opponent "pay to play Petersen" and notes that a Tucson mobile home park owner she took to court is a major funder of a political group that supported Petersen in the primary election.
BoaVida, which operates Redwood Mobile Home Park, gave over $600,000 to the Restore Order political action committee this year, state reports show. Mayes' office sued BoaVida in August 2025 alleging the company did not inform residents its electrical circuits were overloaded and old, leaving people without air conditioning for hours at a time in the summer.
Petersen has accused Mayes of covering up for Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs after the governor faced allegations of pay-to-play involving a major donor. He recently accused Mayes of politically motivated prosecutions, highlighting a criminal complaint she filed against the companies behind Kalshi's prediction market. Petersen said the markets are allowed under federal law.
Whiting discusses plea deal, delays resolution as election looms
The attorney general's case against Whiting has moved through the court for more than two years as he lashed out at prosecutors, former colleagues and others. He has accused prosecutors in court filings of engaging in a conspiracy to wrongly take over his elected office.
Whiting has recently discussed plea deals, but delayed talks in September and October, a spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said. That has pushed any potential settlement past the Nov. 3 election and possibly into next year.
"The defendant’s lawyers have asked for a rescheduling date in December or January," Richie Taylor said in an Oct. 26 statement. "The Attorney General’s Office believes this case should be resolved in the interest of justice as swiftly as possible."
Whiting, 53, was first elected as the county attorney in Apache County in 2008 and was reelected multiple times without ever facing a Republican challenger.
The Whiting legal saga began in 2024 when state authorities searched the Whitings' home and Michael Whiting's office. The attorney general assumed supervisory control of the County Attorney's Office, barred him from making large purchases and put his chief deputy in charge.
Four of his top employees, including his chief deputy, obtained restraining orders against Whiting, accusing him and two of his aides of spying, stalking and harassment.
Whiting in 2024 pleaded not guilty to charges of misuse of public monies, theft, conflict of interest, harassment, sending a threatening letter and stealing, destroying, altering or secreting public records. His wife pleaded not guilty to misusing public monies.
The grand jury indictment said Michael Whiting and his aides targeted one of his wife's potential political rivals for the county school superintendent. The indictment accused Whiting of obtaining county records to background the competitor, Fernando Madrid. It said his aides threatened Madrid, who later withdrew from the race.
Whiting's lead investigator in 2025 admitted threatening and harassing Madrid at the direction of his boss. He pleaded guilty to helping Whiting send a 190-page letter that accused Madrid of forgery and warned he would be arrested if he didn't end his campaign for schools superintendent.
Madrid in March filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Whiting and his two staffers. The case is ongoing.
Both Whiting and his wife won their unopposed re-election bids in 2024 after charges were filed, but he was removed from office before his term began. Joy Whiting continues to serve as schools superintendent.
The Apache County Board of Supervisors booted him from office and voted to stop paying his salary when an interim suspension of his law license went into effect. State law prohibits anyone from serving as county attorney without a license in good standing.
Whiting agreed to give up his law license as part of a deal with the State Bar of Arizona until the criminal charges were resolved. In exchange, the State Bar put on hold disciplinary proceedings against Whiting, which prevented any potential findings from being used as evidence against him in the criminal case.
Whiting acknowledged "probable cause exists" that he engaged in conduct violating an Arizona Supreme Court ethics rule. The rule covers "conduct that has caused or is likely to cause immediate and substantial harm to clients, the public, or the administration of justice."
Lavish meals, luxury resorts and overseas trips
A 2024 investigation by The Arizona Republic found Whiting spent tens of thousands of tax dollars on lunches and dinners, vehicles and promotional items that kept his name in the county spotlight.
Expense reports obtained through Arizona's Public Records Law detailed nearly $200,000 in reimbursements to Whiting going back to 2019. They appeared to show Whiting routinely violated Apache County policies that restrict reimbursement for items such as airfare, hotels, meals, mileage and supplies, cloaking expenses with a description of "legal issues."
A separate Republic investigation found Whiting took taxpayer-funded materials overseas to further his relationship with a Norwegian pop star named Dagny. He passed out shirts and gift bags emblazoned with his name and title to the singer-songwriter and her fans.
He traveled to Norway, Great Britain and Sweden multiple times for concerts and meet-ups with fans of Dagny. She is a 36-year-old singer-songwriter who tours in Europe and has developed a cult following in the LGBTQ+ community.
Whiting also recorded a video birthday message in 2022 for Dagny from his desk at the Apache County Attorney's Office. Whiting, positioned with three Dagny posters, belts out "Happy Birthday" in a warbling baritone. Adorning a credenza behind him are brass sculptures of Lady Justice and the scales of justice. "I hope it's the best birthday ever," he says in the video.
The indictments make no mention of Whiting's overall spending patterns and do not address specific trips, meals or many other purchases made on the public dime. They also do not address his overseas travel.
Whiting has maintained he followed all Apache County spending procedures.
Court rejects unusual move
Whiting hasn't limited his fight to criminal court. He went after former employees in a 2025 Maricopa County Superior Court lawsuit that the court has mostly rejected.
Whiting accused his three former top prosecutors and others of conspiring against him. He said they defamed him, interfered with the county attorney's business and subjected him to malicious prosecution. All the claims ultimately were dismissed.
Even as the court ruled against him, Whiting attempted to dismiss his own lawsuit, a move the judge refused to allow.
He tried to end the case through a voluntary dismissal, with the option to refile it in the future. He said his request did not require a judge's order.
The judge did not agree. He ruled Whiting could not end a case that already was dismissed. It was dismissed with prejudice, meaning Whiting could not refile it. He also agreed to pay $21,500 in attorney's fees for two of his former employees.
"I am happy this matter is behind me," Celeste Robertson, Whiting's former chief deputy, said Oct. 27. "This lawsuit should never have been brought, and I am grateful it was dismissed outright."
Republic reporter Stacey Barchenger contributed to this article.