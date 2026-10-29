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Family and friends of two key figures in an Arizona public corruption case have spent tens of thousands of dollars to get rid of Attorney General Kris Mayes and elect her challenger.

Former Apache County Attorney Michael Whiting was accused by a grand jury in 2024 of using his office to steal from the state's poorest county before being forced out. Grand jurors also accused his wife, county school superintendent Joyclynn "Joy" Whiting, of using education money to buy an $80,000 vehicle for her husband's use.

The Whitings are longtime Democrats. Mayes, whose office convened the grand jury and is prosecuting the case, also is a Democrat. While the criminal court process continues, the couple's relatives and associates have raised more than $50,000 for Republican attorney general candidate Warren Petersen.

Michael Whiting's mom, dad, brother, sisters, in-laws and friends have all contributed to Petersen's campaign, with eight giving the individual maximum of $5,500. Campaign records show they have made scant donations to statewide elections in the past 15 years.

Petersen, the Arizona Senate president, did not respond to questions about the expenses. He also would not say if he met with the Whitings before or after accepting the donations. His campaign manager said no conditions were attached to the money.

"President Petersen will enforce the law and prosecute criminals regardless of party, unlike his opponent, who has weaponized her office," Chad LeBeau said in an Oct. 24 text. "At no time and under no circumstance did he promise to review any case."