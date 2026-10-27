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PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has yet to tell taxpayers how much of their money she's spent defending herself in a "pay-to-play'' probe — more than two months after she was asked to comply with public records law by disclosing the spending, and with only a week left until the election.

Her office has so far failed to disclose how much has been paid to the law firm of Mitchell Stein Carey Chapman to help convince Attorney General Kris Mayes that Hobbs, in her official capacity as governor, had nothing to do with the state's decision to pay more money to Sunshine Residential to house foster children. Sunshine had given $400,000 to Hobbs' inaugural campaign and the Arizona Democratic Party.

The law firm's work by attorney Anne Chapman also got Mayes to back off her request that Hobbs answer questions, in person, about what she knew and her dealings with Sunshine and company CEO Simon Kottoor.

Nor has there been any disclosure of the number of hours Chapman and other staffers at her firm spent in preparing arguments to show that Hobbs was in the dark about the decision by the Department of Child Safety to give a nearly 60% rate increase to Sunshine after she got elected.

The failure to produce any records of public spending so far comes as there are still other investigations outstanding — and a threat by the Republican-controlled state Senate to subpoena the Democratic governor — all of which are virtually certain to require more legal work to defend Hobbs.