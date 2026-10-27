PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has yet to tell taxpayers how much of their money she's spent defending herself in a "pay-to-play'' probe — more than two months after she was asked to comply with public records law by disclosing the spending, and with only a week left until the election.
Her office has so far failed to disclose how much has been paid to the law firm of Mitchell Stein Carey Chapman to help convince Attorney General Kris Mayes that Hobbs, in her official capacity as governor, had nothing to do with the state's decision to pay more money to Sunshine Residential to house foster children. Sunshine had given $400,000 to Hobbs' inaugural campaign and the Arizona Democratic Party.
The law firm's work by attorney Anne Chapman also got Mayes to back off her request that Hobbs answer questions, in person, about what she knew and her dealings with Sunshine and company CEO Simon Kottoor.
People are also reading…
Nor has there been any disclosure of the number of hours Chapman and other staffers at her firm spent in preparing arguments to show that Hobbs was in the dark about the decision by the Department of Child Safety to give a nearly 60% rate increase to Sunshine after she got elected.
The failure to produce any records of public spending so far comes as there are still other investigations outstanding — and a threat by the Republican-controlled state Senate to subpoena the Democratic governor — all of which are virtually certain to require more legal work to defend Hobbs.
Gubernatorial press aide Christian Slater said Hobbs isn't denying access to the records being sought by Capitol Media Services, but just isn't ready after two months to provide the information. He said the office has a large number of requests and "limited resources to fulfill them.''
"I will share the records with you when they are ready,'' Slater said — but with no promise to provide an accounting before Election Day on Nov. 3, when Hobbs faces Republican challenger Rep. Andy Biggs as she seeks a second term as governor.
Attorney says no influence occurred
Hobbs' legal defense at public expense comes in addition to the money paid to another firm by her campaign and inaugural committees.
Austin Yost, an attorney for Coppersmith Brockelman, a firm that has represented Hobbs in various political battles, filed his own defense of the governor with the Attorney General's Office.
"No campaign contribution, inaugural contribution, donation to the Legal Defense Fund, or other financial support from Sunshine or any other source influenced any state agency decision concerning Sunshine or any other provider,'' Yost wrote to Nick Klingerman, who heads the criminal division of the Attorney General's Office.
That Legal Defense Fund is exempt from public disclosure of who is providing the money, though Yost acknowledged that $150,000 came from Sunshine, after the contract increase was awarded but before Mayes launched her formal probe.
But Chapman and her firm are representing the "Office of Governor Katie Hobbs.'' And repeated requests for details of how much that firm has been paid to file a response on her behalf have failed to generate information.
Still, the letters from both Chapman and Yost were enough to convince Mayes, a fellow Democrat, to drop her request that Hobbs come in and answer questions in the probe.
"The information that was requested by the Attorney General's Office was provided to us through her attorneys,'' said Mayes spokesman Richie Taylor.
Anyway, he said, it was not like Hobbs could be forced to speak. "The governor, like anyone, exercised her right to respond to questions through legal counsel,'' Taylor said.
Investigations continue
The spending on Hobbs' legal defense may be ongoing.
The Senate still intends to conduct its own investigation. Several Republican lawmakers have cited what they say are gaps in the report by the attorney general that concluded there was no evidence of criminal conduct.
GOP senators have said they want to subpoena Hobbs and other key members of her staff.
There is also a separate inquiry being conducted by the Auditor General's Office in conjunction with Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, a Republican.
And House Republicans have hired their own attorney to conduct an investigation.
At the heart of all this were demands by Sunshine, starting in December 2022, just after Hobbs was elected governor, for a large increase in what it was being paid by the Department of Child Safety to house foster children.
The rate increase initially was rejected by Matthew Stewart, who had been Hobbs' first pick for DCS director after she took office. But two increases were later approved by David Lujan, Hobbs' choice to run the agency, taking the daily rate from $150 to $195, and, later, to $234 — the highest the agency was paying any provider.
Lujan acknowledged to investigators that Robert Navarro, who was the agency's assistant director, had told him in early 2023 that Sunshine was probably going to ask for a rate increase, as well as the fact that the company was a donor to the governor.
There also were discussions among DCS staff about the donations, the attorney general's investigative report says, with Navarro saying the donations "put pressure on, I think, everybody.''
The investigators, however, said any perceived pressure "was the result of Navarro's own knowledge of Sunshine's contributions.''
Lujan, for his part, told investigators he felt the state had little choice but to increase the contract rate, given the need for the beds, particularly as Sunshine was one of the few companies able to keep siblings together in foster care. He also said the federal Office of Refugee Settlement was competing to get the beds and willing to pay more than DCS.
But Lujan later told The Arizona Republic all this did not occur in a vacuum, given the political and financial support by Sunshine Residential and Kottoor of Hobbs in her 2022 gubernatorial race.
"It puts, I think, state agency directors, state employees in an uncomfortable position,'' he said.
"I really tried to make the decision based on what was best for our agency and the children, but of course you're going to get second-guessed when you have campaign contributions involved,'' Lujan said. "It's going to raise suspicions.''
Chapman, in her letter, told Klingerman that, whatever else was happening within DCS, Hobbs was in no way involved.
"To eliminate any ambiguity: Gov. Hobbs has never discussed DCS contract rates, Sunshine's rates, or any DCS procurement decision with Mr. Simon Kottoor or any other person affiliated with Sunshine, in any setting, at any time, either as a candidate or as governor,'' she wrote.
Chapman acknowledged that Hobbs knew Kottoor but said she had "limited interactions'' with him "related to civic engagement and political support,'' with campaign staffers present.
There was also what Chapman described as a gathering, primarily "social in nature,'' at Kottoor's residence in spring of 2024 with other Sunshine staffers and 10 to 20 other people, plus Nicole DeMont, Hobbs' campaign manager.
Chapman also said Hobbs didn't know about the rate increase request and never told any state employee or anyone else to facilitate it.
In August, Klingerman concluded that Sunshine's political contributions and Kottoor's "close relationship'' with Hobbs is insufficient to bring criminal charges absent any proof that was what led to the contract increases.
Not included in AG's report
Of note, though, is what was not in the AG's report but could be reviewed in other investigations.
One is that Michael Faust, who was the DCS director for outgoing Republican Gov. Doug Ducey when Hobbs was elected, told investigators that shortly after she won the election, Kottoor said he would "put in a good word with the governor-elect'' to help Faust keep his job in the new administration if he approved a rate increase.
Faust reported it at the time to a deputy director. He also repeated the story to investigators.
Taylor said those allegations were not included in the report because it was not relevant to the issue of whether Hobbs had influenced the decision to boost Sunshine's payments. He also said Kottoor denied that such a conversation took place.
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on X, Bluesky and Threads at @azcapmedia or email azcapmedia@gmail.com.