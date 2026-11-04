Two years after Republicans won unified control of Congress and the White House, voters seemingly reversed course amid unrelenting inflation, Trump’s war with Iran and a generalized feeling that those in power ignored their needs.

Samara Klar, a political science professor at the University of Arizona, expected closer races, but knew the reason for Democratic momentum wasn’t suspenseful.

“I’ve been doing polling over the last few weeks, and every subgroup tells us it is the cost of living. That is the issue that people care about," she said.

That issue drove voters to opt for Trump in 2024 with the expectation he would rein in costs, Klar said. Now, they blame his administration for a problem that has worsened.

That federal issue could impact races farther down the ballot, where Democrats have been making long-term inroads anyway, she said.

Thom Reilly, a professor in public affairs at Arizona State University who has researched independent voters, said that demographic seems to have moved decisively away from Trump and the GOP this cycle.

“I’m not saying they are the only equation of this, but (Trump) is so underwater with them,” Reilly said. “That is a serious red flag for the Republican ticket in general.”

In a sense, the 2026 election dynamics were similar to the 2024 dynamics, he said.

“Trump is in the exact same position that (former President Joe) Biden was: The stock market looks good. If you own a house, things are great. Everybody is saying, ‘Well, no. It’s not.’”