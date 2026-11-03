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Early, unofficial results in Arizona's 2026 midterm show voters were rejecting Proposition 320.

The measure would require larger school districts and all districts in Pima, Pinal and Maricopa counties to devote at least 60% of their spending to classroom expenses.

Any school district that didn't meet that threshold would have to increase instructional spending by at least 0.5% each year until it is in compliance.