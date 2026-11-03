Early, unofficial results in Arizona's 2026 midterm show voters were rejecting Proposition 320.
The measure would require larger school districts and all districts in Pima, Pinal and Maricopa counties to devote at least 60% of their spending to classroom expenses.
Any school district that didn't meet that threshold would have to increase instructional spending by at least 0.5% each year until it is in compliance.
Districts that did not comply with the regulation would see decreased funding from the state Classroom Site Fund, with specific opportunities for short-term waivers that the Superintendent of Public Instruction can choose to authorize.