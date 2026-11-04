PHOENIX — Democrat Amish Shah declared victory over Republican Jay Feely in a pivotal U.S. House race, as Democrats swept stunning victories across the United States.
Shah's wide lead in the Scottsdale-area 1st Congressional District came as election analysts predicted Democratic takeovers of the U.S. House and Senate.
In a statement released to supporters the day after Tuesday's election, Shah said he had spoken with Feely and commended him on a "hard-fought race."
"I’m honored and humbled that the people of Arizona’s First Congressional District have chosen me to represent them in Congress," Shah said. "To every voter in this district — I pledge to be a Representative for all of you, whether or not you voted for me."
Feely acknowledged on election night that the race may not go his way, telling a crowd of supporters that he and his wife felt "at peace" no matter the race's outcome.
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"I don't want to live my life looking in the rearview mirror," he said.
Unofficial results from the election were expected the evening of Election Day, but it could take several days or weeks to confirm a winner in close races. Arizona election results remain unofficial until local and state officials have tallied all ballots and certified the results.
Heading into the November elections, most election analysts rated it a toss-up, though some predicted Shah, a former state legislator, had an edge.
How the race unfolded
The race followed national themes, as both candidates sought to portray themselves as independent-minded and news from the White House dominated the campaign season.
Feely, a former Arizona Cardinals kicker endorsed by President Donald Trump, beat out two other candidates for the Republican nomination, including a hardline conservative challenger.
Shah, an emergency room doctor, won the Democratic nomination even after national party groups spent millions of dollars opposing him.
In a private call, Shah called the primary "bruising" and set steep fundraising targets for the crowd of supporters.
Outside groups poured millions of dollars into the race. Spending had surpassed $25 million as of mid-October, including approximately $6 million from the Trump-linked Safety & Affordability PAC, $6 million from the Republican super PAC dedicated to maintaining control of the U.S. House, $5 million from its Democratic counterpart, $600,000 from a political group tied to the tech mogul Elon Musk, and millions more from a smattering of liberal and conservative groups.
Feely launched his campaign in Arizona's 5th Congressional District with an enthusiastic pro-Trump message. He shifted his tone after pivoting into the Scottsdale-area district, pitching himself as an independent willing to buck his own party and emphasizing former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's support for his campaign.
Shah meanwhile backpedaled on his prior support for single-payer health care and emphasized times when he has broken from the Democratic Party.
Early voting began Oct. 7.