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PHOENIX — Democrat Amish Shah declared victory over Republican Jay Feely in a pivotal U.S. House race, as Democrats swept stunning victories across the United States.

Shah's wide lead in the Scottsdale-area 1st Congressional District came as election analysts predicted Democratic takeovers of the U.S. House and Senate.

In a statement released to supporters the day after Tuesday's election, Shah said he had spoken with Feely and commended him on a "hard-fought race."

"I’m honored and humbled that the people of Arizona’s First Congressional District have chosen me to represent them in Congress," Shah said. "To every voter in this district — I pledge to be a Representative for all of you, whether or not you voted for me."

Feely acknowledged on election night that the race may not go his way, telling a crowd of supporters that he and his wife felt "at peace" no matter the race's outcome.

"I don't want to live my life looking in the rearview mirror," he said.

Unofficial results from the election were expected the evening of Election Day, but it could take several days or weeks to confirm a winner in close races. Arizona election results remain unofficial until local and state officials have tallied all ballots and certified the results.

Heading into the November elections, most election analysts rated it a toss-up, though some predicted Shah, a former state legislator, had an edge.

How the race unfolded