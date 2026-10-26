Arizonans will learn in slightly more than a week if Democrats' sweep of three top statewide offices four years ago was a fluke or an actual sign that the state is no longer blood red.
And with all statewide offices and congressional seats up for grabs — two held by Republicans who could be vulnerable — the state's voters have a real chance to decide whether Democrats take control of the other state offices, the Legislature and U.S. House for the last two years of Donald Trump's presidency.
The numbers tell part of the story.
As voters start returning their mail ballots, Democrats are seeing a surge in returns while Republicans are underperforming, sending in their completed ballots at slower rates.
Nearly 28% of Democrats have already returned their mail ballots, compared to a bit more than 23% of Republicans. Independents, who make up more than a third of all registered voters, appear to be sitting on their ballots, with fewer than 13% mailing them back as of Oct. 24, according to Stealth Analytics.
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Nearly 90% of Arizona's 4.37 million voters use mail-in ballots rather than go to a local polling place.
But that doesn't spell an easy Democratic victory, as there's more to those numbers.
While the percentage of ballots from Republicans lags Democrats, there are far more members of the GOP in Arizona. So even with the slower return, Stealth Analytics said that of the more than 884,000 ballots returned by the end of last week, a nearly equal number came from each party.
And even if those who wait until election day are a minority, the 2022 election showed that they tend to skew to Republican candidates.
Still, the numbers may not be what Republicans need to win key offices.
The GOP ballot return rate tracks with national trends that show GOP voters are not as engaged as in previous elections. President Donald Trump is seeing the lowest approval ratings of his years in office, and GOP voters are less inclined to back their party because of high inflation, tariffs and the war in Iran causing gas prices to soar.
Those same issues — high gas and food prices, an unpopular war being felt at home and concerns with aggressive federal immigration enforcement efforts — are helping Democrats and boosting party leaders' belief that they can win back not only the U.S. House but possibly also the Senate.
Some are even convinced they can win control of the state Legislature. Democrats haven't controlled the state Senate since 1990 and haven't held the House majority since 1966 — a full 60 years.
Trump knows his party is in trouble and is playing defense by holding rallies in traditionally red states, not only in Arizona but even in Iowa and Texas. Those two states and others where the president is rallying voters would normally need no GOP effort to retain, but the president is holding events there in an effort to prevent a total GOP collapse.
Polling earlier this month by High Ground, a public affairs and campaign firm that has surveyed Arizona voters for decades, shows a historic shift toward Democrats in Arizona, with as many as 20% of Republicans backing the other party's candidates. Its polling showed Democrats ahead in all five top statewide offices.
The company's president and CEO, longtime Republican political consultant Chuck Coughlin, now registered as an independent himself after leaving the GOP in 2018, said he was taken aback by the polling results. Still, he warned that turnout and the natural GOP voter registration advantage could tighten the numbers as Election Day nears.
"We were all caught a little unawares of how difficult the cycle had become'' for Republicans, Coughlin said.
"And there's really no reason to believe, given the president's narrative and his tour schedule, that they're fighting the tactical fight,'' he said. "They have a full-on house fire going on, and they see it as well.''
If public polling and ballot return rates hold, Democrats could do even better in Arizona this year than they did in 2022. The High Ground survey showed Gov. Katie Hobbs ahead of Republican challenger Andy Biggs by nearly 17 points and Democrats also ahead in the races for attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and state schools chief.
While the Highground margin for Hobbs appears large, every other poll done since the August primary shows the incumbent governor in the lead.
Almost all also show other Democrats seeking statewide office ahead as well, though the races for treasurer and schools chief — both open offices with no incumbents — appear to be closer.
And because polling only measures a moment in time and each has a margin of error, Republicans aren't out of the game and could still win on Nov. 3.
The Democratic Party's wins in the governor, secretary of state and attorney general races in 2022 built a firewall against GOP control of all branches of state government, the first time since former Democratic Gov. Janet Napolitano resigned to join the Obama Administration in 2009. Although the victories Democrats eked out were tiny, polling by High Ground and others shows all three are doing better with voters this year.
Hobbs won by just 17,000 votes in 2022, while Attorney General Kris Mayes somehow pulled out a victory by a historically slim margin of just 280 votes that year. Secretary of State Adrian Fontes bested his opponent by the biggest margin of the three top officials, outpolling Republican Mark Finchem — who campaigned on the disproven proposition that election fraud led to Joe Biden's Arizona win in 2020 — by more than 120,000 votes.
All are seeking re-election in the Nov. 3 general election and face Republican challengers.
The GOP candidates in the 2022 election — Kari Lake for governor, Finchem for secretary of state and Abe Hamadeh for attorney general — embraced the election denialism Trump espoused following his loss and were rejected by the voters.
There are echoes of that this time around with the current crop of GOP nominees.
Andy Biggs, tapped by the GOP to run for governor, tried to stop Arizona's 11 electoral votes from going to Joe Biden in 2020 despite official results showing he outpolled Trump.
Republican Alexander Kolodin, seeking to oust Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, filed multiple lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 election. His law license was placed on probation after the Arizona Supreme Court concluded he pursued election cases with no merit.
And Warren Petersen, hoping to become attorney general this year, helped lead a Senate probe of claims that the ballots for the 2020 presidential race were miscounted. A full hand count, however, not only showed that Biden won but by an even larger margin than the official returns.
None of the three GOP candidates are reminding voters of all that this year.
In addition to Hobbs' big lead over Biggs, the High Ground poll showed Fontes up by 12 points and Mayes ahead by 15 points.
Republicans won the state treasurer and schools chief races in 2022, but incumbent Treasurer Kimberly Yee is now seeking the Superintendent of Public Instruction office after ousting incumbent Tom Horne in the August GOP primary. She's facing Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz.
In the race to replace Yee as Treasurer, Democrat Nick Mansour, a businessman, is facing Republican Elijah Norton.
The High Ground poll showed both Democrats ahead, although by smaller margins: Ruiz is ahead of Yee by 6 points, while Mansour is besting Norton by about 9 percentage points.
The poll's margin of error was 4.9 points, giving Ruiz just a tiny margin over Yee if the polling error rate is backed out. And Coughlin noted in his survey memorandum that Yee has the highest support among GOP voters and has a record of getting more votes in statewide elections than other Republicans, meaning she has the best chance of pulling out a victory on Nov. 3.
Samara Klar, a professor of political science at the University of Arizona in Tucson, agrees that Democrats are poised to do well on Election Day despite the GOP's voter registration advantage of 34.8% to 28.3%, or 6.5 percentage points. Democrats have added nearly 30,000 registered voters since the August primary, while Republican registration is flat. Independents have surged as well, adding more than 37,000 voters.
Those numbers should still put the GOP ahead, but she said independent voters are breaking to Democrats’ side. Klar credits their campaigns’ focus on eschewing liberal politics.
"Democratic campaigns in Arizona have been very disciplined about portraying a centrist moderate ideology, whereas the Republican campaigns in Arizona have not done that,'' she said.
"They have moved further to the right side of the spectrum in order, presumably, to appeal to their more conservative base,'' Klar said. "But given that a full third of Arizonans identify as independent, it's really the Democrats' more moderate strategy that seems to be winning.''
She said that for the first time in recent election cycles, some Republicans are trying to push somewhat to the center. But so far it hasn't persuaded moderate voters to believe them.
"There is more of a strategic choice to move away from him, but the candidates themselves are really inextricably tied to Donald Trump,,'' Klar said.
And the national political mood is hurting the GOP across the board, with even the most potent arguments for voters being hurt by the Trump Administration's actions.
"I think actually immigration could have been a really strong issue for them to run on in 2026, if it hadn't been for what many see as excessive force by ICE,'' Klar said.
"But it's been fully overshadowed by the economy,'' she said. "Absolutely overshadowed by gas prices, food prices, cost of living, and that is just making it very hard for Republicans to run any kind of winning message.''
The two congressional races that Democrats hope to win in districts that have been represented by Republicans highlight the importance of moderation and the potency of Democrats' message on the economy.
In Congressional District 1, covering Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and other northeast Phoenix suburbs, former professional football kicker Jay Feely is hoping to hold onto the seat being vacated by GOP Rep. David Schwiekert, who made an unsuccessful run for governor in August's GOP primary. He's up against Democrat Amish Shaw, an emergency room physician who previously served in the state House.
Shaw won the primary despite not having the support of the Democratic Party. And part of that could be that he is known at the Capitol as a moderate centrist who sometimes crossed over to support GOP bills while in the Legislature.
In CD6, encompassing parts of Tucson and all of southeastern Arizona, incumbent Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani is trying to hold the seat against former U.S. Marine drill instructor JoAnna Mendoza.
Ciscomani touts himself as the most bipartisan congressman in Washington, although his record shows consistent support for Trump's policies. Mendoza is focusing her messages on lowering consumer costs, growing jobs in the district, border security and immigration reform
Both races are incredibly tight and hard-fought, Klar said. And although the national picture clearly shows Democrats doing well, she's not so convinced that will be reflected in Arizona, from top of the ticket on down.
"I think that Arizona is much more competitive than the national picture,'' she said.
"I think nationally, Democrats are going to do well,'' Klar said. "Seems as though they'll take over the House. They may take over the Senate.''
But the picture, she said, is different at the state level.
"Arizona specifically is a much, much tighter electorate, and there's more Republicans in Arizona than there are Democrats,'' Klar said. "That is just an indisputable fact, and it's hard to get around.''
That doesn't mean Democrats won't do well, she said, but it won't be easy.
"You have an electorate that's almost evenly divided in many ways, and you have a ton of independents,'' Klar said.
"So, I think the Democrats are going to do better in Arizona than they typically do,'' she said. "But I don't know if they're going to take over the state. I mean, it's just going to be incredibly close.''