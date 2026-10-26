"We were all caught a little unawares of how difficult the cycle had become'' for Republicans, Coughlin said.

"And there's really no reason to believe, given the president's narrative and his tour schedule, that they're fighting the tactical fight,'' he said. "They have a full-on house fire going on, and they see it as well.''

If public polling and ballot return rates hold, Democrats could do even better in Arizona this year than they did in 2022. The High Ground survey showed Gov. Katie Hobbs ahead of Republican challenger Andy Biggs by nearly 17 points and Democrats also ahead in the races for attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and state schools chief.

While the Highground margin for Hobbs appears large, every other poll done since the August primary shows the incumbent governor in the lead.

Almost all also show other Democrats seeking statewide office ahead as well, though the races for treasurer and schools chief — both open offices with no incumbents — appear to be closer.

And because polling only measures a moment in time and each has a margin of error, Republicans aren't out of the game and could still win on Nov. 3.

The Democratic Party's wins in the governor, secretary of state and attorney general races in 2022 built a firewall against GOP control of all branches of state government, the first time since former Democratic Gov. Janet Napolitano resigned to join the Obama Administration in 2009. Although the victories Democrats eked out were tiny, polling by High Ground and others shows all three are doing better with voters this year.