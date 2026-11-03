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Arizona Democrats were leading in more than a dozen races across the Arizona Senate and House of Representatives, keeping the party’s hopes of flipping either or both of the chambers alive.

Democrats need to flip three seats in the Senate and four seats in the House to achieve a majority.

Eight Democratic candidates for Senate seats were leading over Republicans according to early ballot returns. Several Republicans are falling behind in races that typically aren’t considered competitive, such as Legislative District 14, where Democrat Stephanie Walsh is leading comfortably over Mylie Biggs, the daughter of GOP gubernatorial candidate Andy Biggs.

In the House, a series of Democratic candidates are pulling ahead over Republicans. Democrats haven’t held a majority in the chamber for six decades.