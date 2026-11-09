"In essence, the trial court that, because it is possible to conceive of a hypothetical political-party name change that might offend the associational rights of the party's individual members, ergo all party name changes must be illegal,'' Adler said.

And he said it's not like there was any evidence that party members were unhappy.

:No AIP members intervened and challenged AIP's name change, thereby giving the lie to the idea that AIP's name change was a 'bait and switch,' '' Adler wrote. In any event, to the extent the trial court ruled that a party name change is (ITALICS) per se (ROMAN) illegal because it might, on facts not present here, offend a small fraction of the party's full membership, the court erred.''

And Adler said it was wrong to deny the No Labels request to be called the Arizona Independent Party simply because, at some future date, some other party might decide to rename itself the Arizona Nazi Party or the Arizona Anarchists.

"If there is genuine concern regarding the process by which parties change their names or what names they may choose, that concern can (and must) be addressed by the Legislature, not the trial court (or this court),'' he said.

The highest vote-getter this year for the No Labels Party was Teri Ann Hourihan, who was its nominee for governor.

She tallied more than 20,000 votes. But that wasn't enough to break even 1% of those who weighed in on that race.

From the perspective of share, Anthony Ramirez picked up close to 30% of the vote in the state Senate race in LD 12. But that race featured no Republicans to run against Democrat Patty Contreras, who had previously served in the House.