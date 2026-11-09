PHOENIX — The race is over.
And all their candidates lost.
But that isn't keeping the No Labels Party from trying to convince the state Court of Appeals that it is legally entitled to change its name to the Arizona Independent Party.
In new legal filings, attorney Matthew Adler says that Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Greg Como got it wrong when he ruled earlier this year that if party officials want to operate under a new name, they need to start from scratch and complete all the procedures necessary — including gathering sufficient signatures on petitions — to form a new party.
He pointed out to the appellate judges that Secretary of State Adrian Fontes had no problem with the request, giving it his approval.
But all that changed after attorneys for both the state Democratic and Republican parties sued Fontes to block the move. Adler said that the court should recognize the lawsuit for what it was.
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"The major parties perceived Arizona Independent Party's name change as a threat to their electoral hegemony,'' he wrote.
For Como, however, the decision was much simpler.
He said that the whole purpose for requiring parties seeking formal recognition on the ballot to get signatures is to show that it has "a meaningful level of support'' among Arizona voters. Conversely, Como said, it keeps the ballot from exploding with parties with minimal or no support.
And there's something else.
"When a person signs a petition on behalf of an aspiring party, it is reasonable to infer that they are largely motivated by how the party describes itself, i.e., the party's name," the judge wrote. "Would the same 41,000 people who signed petitions to recognize the No Labels Party have signed to support the 'Arizona Nazi Party' or the 'Arizona Anarchists'?''
And that, said Como, is why Arizona law denies Fontes the power to allow a party that has been called one thing — and signed up voters under that name — to later change that name.
"By allowing a party's requested name change, without it obtaining the necessary signatures for party recognition, the secretary permits a political bait and switch,'' the judge wrote. "A party can gather signatures using an innocuous-sounding name and then change it to something completely different.''
Adler, in his 47-page appellate filing, said all that is based on a legal error.
"AIP possesses a baseline constitutional right to choose the name by which it is officially known,'' he said. And Adler, disagreeing with Como, said there is nothing in Arizona law which limits or restricts the right of a party to decide the name by which it is officially known.
"In this country, people are free to exercise their constitutional rights unless and until the government enacts a valid regulation thereof,'' he said.
Further, Adler said if there is some prohibition on Fontes approving the name change, the law is unconstitutional and must be struck down.
What's behind all this is a bid by former Phoenix Mayor Paul Johnson to make it easier for political independents to run for office.
In 2025, he took over the state faction of the No Labels Party and sought to rename it the Arizona Independent Party.
The reason, he acknowledged, is that it is easier for those with a recognized party to qualify for the ballot.
Under current law, unaffiliated candidates so-called "independents'' — can get their names on the ballot now. But a statewide candidate not affiliated with a recognized party now needs to gather at least 44,539 signatures on petitions.
By contrast, for organized major parties the threshold, based on voter registration totals, is much lower: 7,558 for Republicans and 6,761 for Democrats.
Johnson acknowledged that one reason he sought permission from Fontes to rename the party with the name "Independent'' in it was to encourage and allow political independents to join the newly renamed party — and qualify to run in the 2026 election with just 1,771 signatures.
But it wasn't just the major parties that sued.
There also was a separate legal action filed by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission.
It argued that Arizonans understand the word "independent'' to mean unaffiliated with any organized party. And its lawyers said that allowing a party with that word would confuse people when they sign up to vote, finding themselves registered with the Arizona Independent Party when they really wanted nothing to do with any party at all.
Como, in his ruling, didn't address the confusion issue. Instead, he said it came down to his conclusion that there's no law allowing a party to simply rename itself — and, in doing so, effectively re-register everyone who already was with the No Labels Party as a member of the Arizona Independent Party.
Adler, in his appeal, said all that ignores the constitutional right of people to choose with whom they associate. And that, he said, "protects a political party's right to choose — and change — the name by which it is officially known.''
He also urged the appellate judges to ignore Como's example about what would happen if No Labels instead chose to rename itself the Arizona Nazi Party -- and whether getting people to sign up under the original name amounted to “political bait and switch.''
"In essence, the trial court that, because it is possible to conceive of a hypothetical political-party name change that might offend the associational rights of the party's individual members, ergo all party name changes must be illegal,'' Adler said.
And he said it's not like there was any evidence that party members were unhappy.
:No AIP members intervened and challenged AIP's name change, thereby giving the lie to the idea that AIP's name change was a 'bait and switch,' '' Adler wrote. In any event, to the extent the trial court ruled that a party name change is (ITALICS) per se (ROMAN) illegal because it might, on facts not present here, offend a small fraction of the party's full membership, the court erred.''
And Adler said it was wrong to deny the No Labels request to be called the Arizona Independent Party simply because, at some future date, some other party might decide to rename itself the Arizona Nazi Party or the Arizona Anarchists.
"If there is genuine concern regarding the process by which parties change their names or what names they may choose, that concern can (and must) be addressed by the Legislature, not the trial court (or this court),'' he said.
The highest vote-getter this year for the No Labels Party was Teri Ann Hourihan, who was its nominee for governor.
She tallied more than 20,000 votes. But that wasn't enough to break even 1% of those who weighed in on that race.
From the perspective of share, Anthony Ramirez picked up close to 30% of the vote in the state Senate race in LD 12. But that race featured no Republicans to run against Democrat Patty Contreras, who had previously served in the House.
Others in similar races with no Republican opposition to Democrats include Jason LaForest, who got about 15% of the vote in the state Senate race in LD 5 against Christine Marsh, and Alan Aversa, who was the choice of about 6% of those voting in the race for Congress in CD 3, where incumbent Yassamin Ansari won reelection.
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bluesky, and Threads at @azcapmedia or email azcapmedia@gmail.com.