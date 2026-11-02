He also pointed to independent expenditures. All four Clean Elections candidates have benefited from independent expenditures, in which groups spend on voter communications like ads and mailers without coordination with a candidate. Hill and Pratte have received the most support from independent expenditures.

Arizonans for Affordable Energy PAC, which has funded much of the support for Pratte and Hill, received a $300,000 in contributions by the Environmental Defense Fund's political action committee ― whose board Pratte currently sits on, her campaign manager confirmed Nov. 1.

EDF Action's president made a maximum donation of $220 to Pratte, along with a couple of other Environmental Defense Fund employees.

In a statement, Pratte wrote that she was unaware of the political action committee's expenditures on her behalf.

"Since launching my campaign, I have remained walled off from any decisions the Board has made in Arizona," Pratte wrote in a statement provided to The Arizona Republic on Sunday. "In fact, I only learned EDF Action was spending in this race by reading a news article. Months ago I notified the Board that I would step down, if elected. The Board has already recruited my replacement."

Thompson pointed to the independent expenditure as another example of "perceptions of influence."

"That's their First Amendment right to do so. But Clara Pratte (whom I have a lot of respect for and think would be a thoughtful and deliberative Commissioner), serves on the Board of the Environmental Defense Fund," Thompson wrote. "So why are groups like these spending millions of dollars to defeat me? What do THEY want from the Commission and the people they support?"