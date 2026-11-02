PHOENIX — The millions of dollars utilities once poured into Arizona Corporation Commission elections have largely disappeared. In their place are smaller contributions, independent expenditures and new questions about whether the commission’s ethics code goes far enough.
The Arizona Corporation Commission in 2018 adopted a code of ethics that set restrictions on campaign contributions. A poll from the year prior found widespread disillusionment with the commission after energy companies regulated by the board spent heavily in the 2016 elections.
Since then, most candidates have run in the Clean Elections program, forgoing large private contributions in exchange for public financing.
But has the code effectively insulated commissioners from outside influence?
Commissioner Kevin Thompson, a Republican incumbent running for a second term on the regulatory board, wrote in an email to The Arizona Republic that the code was adopted after controversy over public utilities “playing too heavily” in the board’s elections.
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“For the most part, the days of the utilities having an overpowering influence on who was elected to the Commission are over. And that’s a good thing,” Thompson wrote. “But that has not stopped other groups from continuing to try and influence Corporation Commission elections or the candidates who are nominated.”
While large political action committees for some of the state’s utilities have largely turned their focus to other races, lobbyists registered with the commission and employees of utilities regulated by the commission have continued to make small contributions. Other groups have made larger independent expenditures on behalf of candidates.
Diane Brown, executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group, said even small contributions can still erode public trust in the regulatory board.
“There’s a question that comes to mind over trust in the commission when a member of the public sees a number of contributions coming in from employees of a regulated utility: whether real or perceived, members of the public might assume that those individuals are trying to send a signal to commissioners or commission candidates,” Brown said.
Enforcement of the code
Thompson, Republican state Rep. Ralph Heap, and Democrats Clara Pratte and Jonathon Hill are Clean Elections candidates running for two open seats on the commission. Green Party write-in candidate Mike Cease is privately financed.
The race leading up to the Nov. 3 election has been the subject of campaign finance and ethics complaints.
Campaign finance reports have also shown a series of small early contributions, capped at $220 for Clean Elections candidates, from lobbyists registered at the commission and employees of utilities. The 2018 code of ethics specifies that commissioners “shall not” intentionally accept contributions from regulated entities, intervenors in pending cases, lobbyists registered with the commission or people or groups represented by lobbyists.
The ethics code calls on commissioners to actively monitor their campaign contributions and be “particularly mindful” of contributions from “regulated entities, or campaign contributions received from individuals or entities affiliated with regulated entities.” For candidates running through Clean Elections, certain donations may require disclosure before votes.
Commissioners have previously disclosed campaign spending and employment relationships that could raise recusal questions by filing letters ahead of relevant votes. Thompson recused himself from an August vote involving a water utility for which one of his clients had done engineering work. Commissioner René Lopez disclosed his wife’s employment with a law firm whose attorneys sometimes appear before the commission and explained the steps taken to separate their work.
Brown said those disclosures, however, are typically up to the commissioner to manage.
“The enforcement of the code largely is incumbent upon the commissioner or the candidate, as well as the public if there is a known issue that the commissioner or candidate is not addressing,” Brown said.
More than a dozen employees of NextEra Energy, which has lobbyists registered with the commission and at has at times had business before the commission, made maximum individual contributions to Thompson and Chair Nick Myers. Over a two-week period in late September and early October 2025, the employees contributed more than $7,000 to the campaigns of Thompson and Myers, Republicans who were elected to the five-member regulatory board in 2022.
NextEra Energy is a major utility based on the East Coast, but in Arizona it is better known for renewable energy projects developed by its subsidiary, NextEra Energy Resources.
The company agreed in June to pay a proposed $150 million to settle a securities fraud lawsuit alleging one of its subsidiaries misled investors about its involvement in Florida politics. The settlement proposed was rejected by a judge. The allegations included a role in a “ghost candidate” scheme intended to influence a Florida Senate race in favor of a Republican. A related court opinion summarized allegations of “corporate malfeasance, bribery, off-the-books recordkeeping, surveilling journalists.”
The ongoing Florida litigation heightened scrutiny of the clustered Arizona contributions, but their timing and the donors’ common employer do not establish that NextEra coordinated them. NextEra did not respond to repeated requests for comment from The Arizona Republic.
In April, the commission unanimously approved NextEra’s applications for an interconnection serving a proposed solar and battery storage project.
Thompson wrote he did not disclose the contributions before voting and did not believe he was obligated to. He added that he had previously been questioned about contributions from employees of water utility JW Water, but voted against the utility’s recent rate case.
He acknowledged that some of his contributions come from the employees of utilities but wrote that he didn’t feel they impacted his decisions and hadn’t been found to violate the ethics code.
“I am going to review and judge each project on its individual merits and if it’s fair for customers and good for our grid, I’m likely to support it,” Thompson wrote. “If it’s not, I’m not going to approve it regardless of who you are, how powerful you are, or if you’re going to attack me in the press.”
While Brown said it’s largely incumbent on commissioners to disclose potential conflicts of interest, she said some responsibility should fall on utilities. She added that employees of regulated parties could risk having a commissioner recuse themselves if they make a contribution.
“Regulated utility leadership should also be mindful of public perception and the undue influence and access that could emerge or be thought to emerge from employees making contributions,” Brown said.
Other regulated utility employees donate
A handful of EPCOR employees made small contributions to Thompson and Myers. A lobbyist registered with the commission for the water utility gave $5 qualifying contributions to each. EPCOR recently filed a rate request for several of its water districts, including Paradise Valley.
EPCOR spokesperson Lori Denaro wrote that any contributions in the 2026 election cycle came from individual employees, not EPCOR itself.
“The company does not direct, coordinate, track, or reimburse employees’ personal political contributions,” Denaro wrote. “Any such contributions are made by employees in their individual capacities and not on the behalf of EPCOR.”
Renewable energy developer Arevon, which has a solar development in Pima County, provided a similar statement. An Arevon official donated to both Hill and Pratte.
Louis Woofenden, co-owner and director of engineering at Tucson solar installer Net Zero Solar, donated $220 each to Pratte and Hill.
“I don’t think it should be any secret that renewables companies might want to see a different composition on the commission,” Woofenden said. “As an individual, I would like to see some change on the commission.”
Although Woofenden is registered as a lobbyist with the commission, he’s not overly concerned that Pratte or Hill would have to recuse themselves from certain votes because of his contributions. He said while he may comment on certain matters before the commission, Net Zero Solar typically doesn’t have business before it.
“I think the real question is: As a commission, are they going to do the real work to understand and value properly what these technologies can do?” Woofenden said.
Thompson wrote that campaign contributions aren’t the only way groups wield influence in the race. He pointed to the involvement of the Free Enterprise Club and Turning Point Action.
Despite having two seats open, Turning Point endorsed just one candidate: Heap, who went on to narrowly beat Myers in the Republican primary. Thompson attributed the snub to his and Myers' refusal to “kiss the ring and do what they wanted at the Commission.”
He also pointed to independent expenditures. All four Clean Elections candidates have benefited from independent expenditures, in which groups spend on voter communications like ads and mailers without coordination with a candidate. Hill and Pratte have received the most support from independent expenditures.
Arizonans for Affordable Energy PAC, which has funded much of the support for Pratte and Hill, received a $300,000 in contributions by the Environmental Defense Fund's political action committee ― whose board Pratte currently sits on, her campaign manager confirmed Nov. 1.
EDF Action's president made a maximum donation of $220 to Pratte, along with a couple of other Environmental Defense Fund employees.
In a statement, Pratte wrote that she was unaware of the political action committee's expenditures on her behalf.
"Since launching my campaign, I have remained walled off from any decisions the Board has made in Arizona," Pratte wrote in a statement provided to The Arizona Republic on Sunday. "In fact, I only learned EDF Action was spending in this race by reading a news article. Months ago I notified the Board that I would step down, if elected. The Board has already recruited my replacement."
Thompson pointed to the independent expenditure as another example of "perceptions of influence."
"That's their First Amendment right to do so. But Clara Pratte (whom I have a lot of respect for and think would be a thoughtful and deliberative Commissioner), serves on the Board of the Environmental Defense Fund," Thompson wrote. "So why are groups like these spending millions of dollars to defeat me? What do THEY want from the Commission and the people they support?"
Thompson added, “And let’s not overlook that people have a First Amendment right to participate in the political process. The Code of Ethics doesn’t prevent or supersede an individual’s constitutional rights, and none of my donations have been deemed to run afoul of that Code.”
Why did renewable energy employees support Republicans?
NextEra employees contributed just over $4,000 to Thompson and $3,000 to Myers during the two-week period, according to campaign finance records.
The contributors included some of the energy developer's top officials, including NextEra Energy Resources President and CEO Brian Bolster and Senior Vice Presidents Anthony Pedroni and Matt Roskott.
The employee contributions appear to present a political contradiction. NextEra’s Arizona operations include solar, wind and battery storage projects, but its employees gave to two Republican commissioners whose records have drawn criticism from renewable energy advocates. No NextEra employees identified in the campaign finance records contributed to Democratic candidates Pratte or Hill, who support expanding renewable energy.
The NextEra contributions surprised Pratte and Hill, who are campaigning together.
“We’re also a little confused by the NextEra contributions,” Hill said. “Obviously, Thompson and Myers have not demonstrated that they’re friendly toward the renewables industry.”
“Maybe they perceive Thompson as more business-friendly,” Pratte added, “which would be a crazy assumption given that both of us are very interested in expanding renewables here in the state.”
Thompson and Myers voted this summer to repeal energy efficiency and renewable energy standards for utilities. Renewable energy advocates also have criticized commission action on compensation for rooftop solar customers who return excess electricity to the grid. Thompson has said he's supportive of specific renewable energy projects but skeptical of mandates on utilities.
Thompson wrote that he’s voted in favor of battery storage and renewable energy projects when he felt they were “cost effective, quick to deploy, and don't jeopardize the integrity of our grid.”
“I'm not sure why some people are supporting some candidates over others and I don't really care,” Thompson wrote. “But the irony that on one hand I am being accused by my Democratic opponents of being anti-renewable while being supported by some people from the industry is not lost on me.”
Keriann Conroy, a research associate for the pro-renewables watchdog organization Energy and Policy Institute, told The Republic the commissioners’ actions reveal “a very concerted effort to attack a very specific type of energy development.”
The Energy and Policy Institute has previously scrutinized Thompson’s private consulting work and role at Regulators Roundtable Institute, a forum for conservative utility regulators.
Thompson maintains that he has filed all appropriate disclosures and that his actions do not violate the commission’s ethics code. He was cleared of wrongdoing through the commission’s internal process last year.
Conroy and other critics argue that the finding reflects weaknesses in the commission’s self-policing process rather than proof that its ethics rules are sufficient.
“Unfortunately, the code of ethics doesn’t have a lot of teeth,” Conroy said.
Democrats pledge ethics changes
Pratte is the co-founder and executive chair of Navajo Power, which aims to empower Indigenous communities with clean energy. She told The Republic she plans to step down from that position if elected in November “to ensure the full faith of voters.”
She is also the CEO of Strongbow Strategies, a consulting firm that provides project management for government, tribal and commercial clients.
“It’s super important to separate private business interests from the responsibilities of the commissioner,” Pratte said. “So, one of the first things I would do — and I was doing this even as I was considering running for this office — is look into what would be the conflicts of interest, potential or perceived, and be really diligent about making sure to separate those things."
Pratte and Hill said the commission’s process of policing itself under its ethics code results in too little scrutiny of conflicts and enforcement of violations. They favor public reporting, stronger transparency requirements and meaningful consequences for sidestepping rules governing campaign contributions, gifts and travel.
“I don’t think it is or should be the attorney general's job to babysit the commission’s ethics code,” Hill said, proof that its ethics rules are sufficient.