Dial has called Matta to concede the race.

‘I am not just an ordinary 19-year-old’

Matta is likely one of the youngest people ever elected to countywide office in Arizona, though no one has yet sorted through the records.

He acknowledged his age and lack of experience in public office might cause some to look at his credentials with trepidation.

“I just implore them to realize that I am not just an ordinary 19-year-old,” Matta said. “It takes a certain caliber of 19-year-old to collect 4,063 signatures, to get on the ballot, to raise $20,000 from over nine different states, to go to all 25 or so legislative districts in Maricopa County and drive almost 30,000 miles doing that.”

Although his primary victory was already assured — he ran unopposed — Matta doubted he could best Dial.

“I thought that this was going to be a destined loss of the Democrats,” Matta said. “This office has not been Democrat since before the '80s. I firmly believed, signing up for this, that this was a sacrificial-lamb race.”

Historic blue wave hits

Matta had made peace with the possibility of losing his election — no matter the margin — before the first ballot was counted.

That made the calmness Matta felt all the more surprising when initial ballot results showed him with a comfortable lead over his Republican opponent.

“I was just very overwhelmed with happiness, I suppose,” Matta said. “But I did not get any crazy outpour of emotions, which I suppose is a good thing.”