Prefer us on Google Learn More

Democrats Clara Pratte and Jonathon Hill held narrow leads Wednesday in the race for two seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission, the powerful regulatory board that oversees state utilities.

They maintained narrow leads over Republican incumbent Kevin Thompson while Republican state Rep. Ralph Heap trailed the three other major party candidates.

Pratte and Hill sent out early morning statements after election night deeming the race "too close to call."

Arizona election results remain unofficial until local and state officials have tallied all ballots and certified the results. It could take several days or weeks to confirm a winner in close races.

“Every ballot is important. And every one will be tallied," Hill said in a statement. "I want to thank the county recorders, poll workers and volunteers who work so hard to protect our democracy. They are tonight’s heroes."

The powerful regulatory board that oversees Arizona utilities, pipelines and railroad safety will have at least one new commissioner after the Nov. 3 general election.

Just one incumbent, Thompson, remained in the race after the primary. Fellow Commissioner Nick Myers, who was first elected in 2022, was narrowly defeated by Heap in the Republican primary.

Two Democrats, Hill and Pratte, as well as write-in Green Party candidate Mike Cease, are hoping to shift the political makeup of the five-member commission. The board has been fully made up of Republicans since the departure of Democrat Anna Tovar at the end of 2024.