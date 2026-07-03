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PHOENIX — Backers of comprehensive changes to the state's system of taxpayer-funded vouchers for education submitted more than 400,000 signatures Thursday, setting the stage for what could be an expensive campaign.

The proposal by Protect Education would retool Arizona's system that allows parents to get vouchers to send their children to private and parochial schools or to pay for home schooling. The initiative would set income caps and limits on how voucher money can be spent, and would add new requirements for the state Department of Education to track how funds are used.

It also would require that students getting the vouchers be tested — just like students in public schools — to see if they are making progress.

Campaign spokeswoman Olivia Fierro said if approved, it would "bring meaningful reforms to the highly flawed and wasteful private school voucher program that our leaders have refused to take action on.''

But that's assuming the initiative gets to the general election ballot.

American Federation for Children, a pro-voucher organization, says it intends to try to disqualify as many signatures as possible.

It will make the basic kinds of checks, such as whether those who signed were registered to vote and whether paid circulators registered with the Secretary of State's Office as required.

Tommy Schultz, CEO of the organization, suggested there will be other challenges, as well.