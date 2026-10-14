“Andy Biggs, he’s smart, and he’s common sense, and he’s going to do a hell of a job, and he respects the heroes of ICE and the heroes of Border Patrol who have done such a good job," Trump said. "Your governor Katie Hobbs does the bidding of the cartels; people say she’s paid off by the cartels.”

Biggs trails Hobbs in polling, with recent surveys showing Republicans up and down the ballot are being dragged down by Trump’s unpopular policies.

Phoenix consulting firm HighGround’s early October poll of 400 likely voters showed Hobbs winning 13% of Republican voters and at least 58% of independents. She led Biggs by 10 points among voters ages 50 to 64, a demographic that has been a stronghold for Republicans in the last two cycles, according to HighGround.

“The trends right now demonstrate that the Republican base either may not show up or are not being candid with interviewers about their GOP support,” HighGround pollster Paul Bentz said in a statement.

The crowd in Bullhead City welcomed Biggs with a standing ovation. Biggs has represented the suburbs southeast of Phoenix for 10 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, and previously was a state lawmaker for 14 years. Hobbs was first elected in 2022 and is seeking another four years in the Governor's Office.

Biggs pledged to reduce taxes and red tape to promote economic growth if elected, and blamed Hobbs’ over 500 vetoes in her first term for ruining the American dream in Arizona.