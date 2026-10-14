Republican gubernatorial nominee Andy Biggs urged the party’s most faithful voters to return their ballots and vote early when he took the stage in Bullhead City during President Donald Trump’s midterm election tour on Oct. 14.
“We’ve got to get our ballots in early,” Biggs told thousands of supporters who gathered beside the runway at Laughlin Bullhead International Airport. Biggs said: "That is exactly what President Trump used in 2024 to make it too big to rig, to win this state. That is important. Let's get our ballots in."
Biggs and his running mate, lieutenant governor nominee Sine Kerr, were joined onstage by just one other statewide candidate as they tried to juice GOP enthusiasm 20 days before the election. Secretary of state nominee Alex Kolodin, a state representative from Scottsdale, also spoke at the event. But others were noticeably absent in a cycle in which Democrats are yoking them to Trump.
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Trump’s visit may help the party turn its voter registration advantage of over 300,000 voters into victories. The president had plenty to say about Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs' leadership and Biggs' chance to take the Governor's Office, calling Biggs a "true American patriot."
“Twenty days from now, the people of Arizona are going to defeat your failed radical left, horrible Gov. Katie Hobbs, she’s horrible,” Trump said, later referencing his one-time adviser, trillionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. “First of all, she’s a dumb person. You ever see her? — I know smart people. I mean, I deal from Elon, down to Katie.”
He called Hobbs a “low IQ individual” and blamed her for vetoing 18 border-related bills the president said would have helped U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Trump also highlighted Hobbs' three vetoes of his signature 2025 policies ending taxes on tips and overtime. Hobbs eventually signed those policies into law.
“Andy Biggs, he’s smart, and he’s common sense, and he’s going to do a hell of a job, and he respects the heroes of ICE and the heroes of Border Patrol who have done such a good job," Trump said. "Your governor Katie Hobbs does the bidding of the cartels; people say she’s paid off by the cartels.”
Biggs trails Hobbs in polling, with recent surveys showing Republicans up and down the ballot are being dragged down by Trump’s unpopular policies.
Phoenix consulting firm HighGround’s early October poll of 400 likely voters showed Hobbs winning 13% of Republican voters and at least 58% of independents. She led Biggs by 10 points among voters ages 50 to 64, a demographic that has been a stronghold for Republicans in the last two cycles, according to HighGround.
“The trends right now demonstrate that the Republican base either may not show up or are not being candid with interviewers about their GOP support,” HighGround pollster Paul Bentz said in a statement.
The crowd in Bullhead City welcomed Biggs with a standing ovation. Biggs has represented the suburbs southeast of Phoenix for 10 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, and previously was a state lawmaker for 14 years. Hobbs was first elected in 2022 and is seeking another four years in the Governor's Office.
Biggs pledged to reduce taxes and red tape to promote economic growth if elected, and blamed Hobbs’ over 500 vetoes in her first term for ruining the American dream in Arizona.
Biggs laughed as the crowd faithfully booed Hobbs’ leadership. When he said Hobbs was still under investigation over her administration’s treatment of a major donor on a state contract, the thousands gathered responded with enthusiasm.
“Lock her up! Lock her up!” they cheered.
Under fire for his role as president of the Arizona Senate when a 2013 bill that would have taken over policing in the polygamous community of Colorado City was blocked, Biggs onstage blamed Hobbs' vetoes for protecting pedophiles and pornographers. Colorado City and Bullhead City are both in Mohave County, a ruby-red stronghold where Trump won over 77% of the vote in 2024.
Biggs also honored Charlie Kirk, co-founder of conservative grassroots group Turning Point USA. Kirk, who was fatally shot while speaking on a Utah university campus in 2025, had endorsed Biggs. The day of Trump’s Arizona visit would have been Kirk’s birthday.
Turning Point’s political arms have backed Biggs, spending roughly $20 million to help him beat Hobbs. Hobbs has used those ties to try to generate funds and support for her own campaign.
Trump and Biggs said Hobbs was holding Arizona back, the consequence of her vetoes. The message resonated with voters who spent hours on Oct. 14 waiting to see the president.
Debbie Fedak of Lake Havasu City disagreed with Hobbs blocking measures to revamp Arizona elections, leaving Republicans at the Arizona Capitol to send the proposals before voters and work around Hobbs' veto pen.
“Hobbs is not good for Arizona,” Fedak said.
Kathy and Rick Earkes, of Wickenburg, had already cast their votes for Biggs before making the trip to Bullhead City and said they were working to get other Republicans to vote.
They like Biggs’ plans to erase the state’s flat income tax, improve education and combat illegal immigration. They don’t like Hobbs’ advertisements that claim Biggs would raise taxes, which he disputes.
“I think they’re disgusting,” Kathy Earkes said. “She’s outright lying, and she’s making stuff up to make herself look good.”