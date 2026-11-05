"In 2028, the whole country will be watching Arizona again,'' she said. "And the people who certify your vote will answer to you, not to anyone in Washington.''

ESA program

But what got the biggest cheer from her supporters was her promise to make changes in Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, which now allow any child to get state funds to attend a private or parochial school or to be home schooled.

The program started small in 2011, designed to provide an option for students with special needs, but was expanded over time to add foster children, children from military families, those attending public schools rated D or F, and those living on reservations.

But in 2022, the Republican-controlled Legislature removed all restrictions. The result was the number of "vouchers'' — worth about $7,500 a year per student — jumped from 12,000 to more than 100,000, with the annual price tag now exceeding $1 billion.

One factor in this meteoric growth is that some families who had been spending their own money for a non-public education decided to seek the taxpayer-funded vouchers.

Hobbs has fought back for years. In her first State of the State speech in 2023, she sought to repeal universal vouchers entirely and return the program to where it had been. That never got a hearing.