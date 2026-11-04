Arizona voters have approved the measure, based on projections from NBC News and the Associated Press of unofficial election results

Only students whose sex assigned at birth aligns with the designated category would be able to participate in girls’ sports or use girls' bathrooms or locker rooms needed for athletic participation.

A 2022 law that banned transgender girls from girls’ sports in public schools was challenged in court until this summer, when one of the last plaintiffs dropped her case.

Proposition 319: Restrictions on photo radar

Proposition 319 would put major restrictions on cities’ use of photo-radar systems to enforce traffic laws. If passed, state and local authorities wouldn’t be allowed to install or use new photo enforcement systems to track drivers who violate traffic laws. Cities with systems already in place by the end of 2026 would only be allowed to use them if approved by voters.

Arizona voters have approved the measure, based on projections from NBC News and the Associated Press of unofficial election results.

Cities would be required to approval from voters every 10 years. If they fail to convince a majority of voters, the photo-radar systems must be taken down.

Proposition 320: School spending regulations

Proposition 320 would require all school districts in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties, as well as districts with more than 7,500 students, to devote at least 60% of their spending to direct instructional expenses.

The measure appeared to be failing based on early ballot returns.