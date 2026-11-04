From school spending to election administration, Arizonans are deciding whether to approve eight ballot measures that could significantly change the state if passed.
The propositions were referred to voters by state lawmakers during the past two years. If a majority of voters vote "yes" on a measure, it becomes law. The Legislature cannot repeal a measure passed by voters. Any changes must "further the purpose" of the original measure and pass with a three-fourths vote.
Ballot measures are a popular way for lawmakers to circumvent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ veto pen. Some of the proposals share similarities with previous bills that reach the governor's desk but were not signed into law.
Counties were expected to report additional results from ballots on Nov. 4 and throughout the coming days. Arizona election results remain unofficial until local and state officials have tallied all ballots and certified the results.
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Here are the unofficial results on each of the eight measures.
Proposition 141: Car mileage tax ban
Proposition 141 asks whether the state should ban taxes based on vehicle mileage. The measure has some exemptions for certain commercial and government-owned vehicles.
The measure appeared to be failing by a narrow margin according to early ballot returns.
Supporters of the measure said it’s necessary to keep the government from monitoring Arizonans’ driving habits, while some public officials and other environmental advocates worry it would prevent the state from finding new ways to fund road repairs and construction as revenue from gas taxes shrinks.
Proposition 142: Expanded anti-DEI regulations
Proposition 142 would expand Arizona’s existing ban on affirmative action, which was approved by voters in 2010. That law bars the consideration of race, ethnicity and gender by state government and public colleges.
The measure to expand those bans appeared to be failing by a wide margin based on early ballot returns.
The latest proposal would bar schools and government agencies from requiring students and employees to endorse preferential treatment based on race. Some required diversity, equity and inclusion training would also be banned in schools and public agencies if it endorses preferential treatment on the basis of race.
Republican lawmakers who supported the measure said it’s needed to close “loopholes” in the 2010 law. Opponents argue it would have a chilling effect on Arizona’s municipalities and classrooms and ban needed programs that support underserved groups.
Proposition 144: Election regulations on mail-in voting
Proposition 144 would make a variety of election reforms in Arizona by amending the state’s Constitution to require all voters to show government-issued identification before casting a ballot. That would apply to both in-person voting and voting by mail.
The measure appeared to be failing by a sizable margin based on early ballot returns.
The measure’s sponsor, Alex Kolodin, is a Republican lawmaker and GOP nominee for secretary of state. Kolodin lost that race to incumbent Democrat Adrian Fontes, projections of unofficial results show.
All Election Day voters would also be guaranteed the option to have their ballots tabulated at their polling locations. The measure would ban foreign nationals from spending money to influence Arizona elections, a prohibition already written in federal law.
Critics argued the measure is overly broad and puts mail-in voting access at risk. Roughly eight in 10 Arizona voters vote by mail.
Proposition 316: Grocery tax restrictions
Proposition 316 would retroactively bar cities and towns from creating or increasing grocery taxes from July 2025 through 2027. After that point, cities and towns would have to obtain voter approval before they could adopt or increase a grocery tax. The tax would not be allowed to exceed 2% under the measure. More than a dozen municipalities across Arizona charge a grocery tax, but some major cities like Phoenix and Tucson do not.
The measure was passing with a wide margin based on early ballot returns.
Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a similar bill several years ago, saying it would place an economic burden on many cities.
Proposition 317: Drug cartels designated as terrorist organizations
Proposition 317 would declare drug cartels as terrorist organizations in Arizona law. It would also direct the Arizona Department of Homeland Security to do everything within its authority to address threats posed by drug cartels.
The measure appeared to be passing based on early ballot returns.
In the measure, a drug cartel is defined as a group of people that individually or collectively engage in any of the following: human smuggling, drug trafficking for profit or any act of terrorism. Drug trafficking is already a felony under Arizona law, with strict minimum possession thresholds.
Proposition 318: Restrictions on transgender athletes in girls' sports
Proposition 318 would require all Arizona schools, both public and private, and athletic associations to designate sports teams in three categories: male, female or coed. It strictly defines a person's sex as the “biological status as male or female as recorded at birth on the individual’s original birth certificate."
Arizona voters have approved the measure, based on projections from NBC News and the Associated Press of unofficial election results
Only students whose sex assigned at birth aligns with the designated category would be able to participate in girls’ sports or use girls' bathrooms or locker rooms needed for athletic participation.
A 2022 law that banned transgender girls from girls’ sports in public schools was challenged in court until this summer, when one of the last plaintiffs dropped her case.
Proposition 319: Restrictions on photo radar
Proposition 319 would put major restrictions on cities’ use of photo-radar systems to enforce traffic laws. If passed, state and local authorities wouldn’t be allowed to install or use new photo enforcement systems to track drivers who violate traffic laws. Cities with systems already in place by the end of 2026 would only be allowed to use them if approved by voters.
Arizona voters have approved the measure, based on projections from NBC News and the Associated Press of unofficial election results.
Cities would be required to approval from voters every 10 years. If they fail to convince a majority of voters, the photo-radar systems must be taken down.
Proposition 320: School spending regulations
Proposition 320 would require all school districts in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties, as well as districts with more than 7,500 students, to devote at least 60% of their spending to direct instructional expenses.
The measure appeared to be failing based on early ballot returns.
If a district isn’t meeting that threshold, it would be required to raise its instructional spending by 0.5 percentage points each year. Most school districts in the affected counties do not currently meet the minimum spending requirement.
Several school districts have spoken out against the measure, arguing the spending requirement is arbitrary and won't improve outcomes for students or teachers. The Republican lawmakers who referred the measure to the ballot, argue it will force districts to spend more on teachers and lead to better wages.