PHOENIX — Republican congessional candidate Jay Feely will speak at the upcoming GOP convention in Texas, as the so-called "Trumpapalooza" event divides the party's candidates in swing congressional districts.
Feely, a former Arizona Cardinals kicker and sports commentator, is among dozens of U.S. House hopefuls who will deliver remarks at the first-ever midterm convention Sept. 9 and 10 in Dallas.
He is running against Democrat Amish Shah in Arizona's 1st Congressional District, a key battleground seat.
The event is part of President Donald Trump's attempts to further wrap the election around his own political brand, a tactic some Republicans question as the White House's low approval ratings appear to drag on the GOP ticket.
Some candidates have opted not to attend the convention as they seek to put distance between themselves and Trump. Polling suggests parts of the president's agenda, especially economic disruptions from the president's tariffs and the Iran war, have proven unpopular among voters.
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The Republican incumbent in Arizona's other battleground congressional district, Rep. Juan Ciscomani, told a Washington, D.C. publication he will prioritize a Sept. 10 televised debate with his Democratic challenger, JoAnna Mendoza, rather than attend Trump's convention.
Still, the convention will serve as a prime fundraising, networking and media opportunity at a time when GOP leaders have struggled to get their message across.
The Republican National Committee said in a Sept. 5 written statement that their candidates will emphasize several priorities: "Lower taxes, safe communities, secure borders and economic opportunity."
The convention will help introduce Feely, a political newcomer, to a national audience. His remarks will be broadcast to thousands of Republican friendly viewers and voters, as well as prospective donors whose support could help fund his expensive Phoenix-area campaign.
In a statement provided to The Arizona Republic, Feely said he views the event as another opportunity to win over the public.
"You don't win by hiding. I'm speaking in Dallas because Republicans need to show up, make our case to the country, and fight to keep the House," Feely said. "I'm proud to advocate for Arizona on the national stage, stand up to the left's socialist agenda, and articulate our plan to lower costs for Arizonans."
Trump's surrogates have argued the president's brand could help the party's 2026 prospects by mobilizing turnout among faithful GOP voters. Other swing-district Republicans such as Reps. Rob Bresnahan of Pennsylvania, Mike Lawler of New York, and Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin are scheduled to attend the convention.
"Party leaders and everyday Americans will lay out a straightforward message to midterm voters," the RNC said in a statement. "Republicans represent the mainstream, practical values of everyday Americans, while the modern Democrat Party has embraced a fringe, extremely liberal ideological agenda that harms Americans."
Early voting in Arizona begins Oct. 7. The election is Nov. 3.