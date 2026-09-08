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PHOENIX — Republican congessional candidate Jay Feely will speak at the upcoming GOP convention in Texas, as the so-called "Trumpapalooza" event divides the party's candidates in swing congressional districts.

Feely, a former Arizona Cardinals kicker and sports commentator, is among dozens of U.S. House hopefuls who will deliver remarks at the first-ever midterm convention Sept. 9 and 10 in Dallas.

He is running against Democrat Amish Shah in Arizona's 1st Congressional District, a key battleground seat.

The event is part of President Donald Trump's attempts to further wrap the election around his own political brand, a tactic some Republicans question as the White House's low approval ratings appear to drag on the GOP ticket.

Some candidates have opted not to attend the convention as they seek to put distance between themselves and Trump. Polling suggests parts of the president's agenda, especially economic disruptions from the president's tariffs and the Iran war, have proven unpopular among voters.

The Republican incumbent in Arizona's other battleground congressional district, Rep. Juan Ciscomani, told a Washington, D.C. publication he will prioritize a Sept. 10 televised debate with his Democratic challenger, JoAnna Mendoza, rather than attend Trump's convention.

Still, the convention will serve as a prime fundraising, networking and media opportunity at a time when GOP leaders have struggled to get their message across.