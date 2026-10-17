Mayes said there was no evidence that Hobbs had influenced the decision — though she never interviewed the governor but accepted letters from two separate law firms, one representing Hobbs in her official capacity and another representing her campaign.

Not in the report was that Michael Faust, who had been DCS director before Hobbs took office, said that Sunshine owner Simon Kottoor had told him he would recommend that Hobbs keep him on if he recommended approval of the rate increase. Faust said that offer was after Hobbs had won, and months after Sunshine had given money to the Democratic Party.

Faust said he declined the offer and reported it to other senior department officials.

Also not in the report was a statement from Shalom Jacobs, a former deputy director at DCS, who offered figures disputing Sunshine's claim that it had a financial hardship and needed the extra money.

All this was going to be brought out in the Legislature's now-canceled public hearings.

Financial reporting issues

Such hearings also could have provided an opportunity for public disclosure of other issues.

For example, it already has been learned that Sunshine provided $150,000 to a "legal defense fund'' that Hobbs had set up to fight legal claims by Republican Kari Lake that she, and not Hobbs, won the 2022 gubernatorial race.

But Hobbs, citing state law, has refused to disclose who else gave her money for her legal fights. That includes what her campaign continues to spend with a law firm to deal with the Sunshine inquiry.