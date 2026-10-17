PHOENIX — The heavily promoted pre-election public investigation of Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs by Senate Republicans over allegations of pay-to-play is not going to happen.
Republican Sen. David Farnsworth told Capitol Media Services there will be no action on the inquiry, announced at a news conference a month ago, until after the Nov. 3 election.
He said the delay will give Arizona Senate staff a chance to review materials already gathered by the House. The House has been conducting a parallel probe of whether there is any link between the decision of the Department of Child Safety to sharply increase payments to Sunshine Residential and the fact that the company had given $100,000 to Hobbs' inaugural fund and another $300,000 to the Arizona Democratic Committee.
Farnsworth noted there is a separate probe being conducted by the state Auditor General's Office with assistance from Republican Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.
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"We can avoid duplicating their work before formally retaining former (Arizona Supreme Court) Justice Andrew Gould,'' he said. Gould will lead the Senate investigation; it has not been disclosed how much he will be paid.
All that means there will be nothing more done publicly, at least for the time being, Farnsworth said.
"We do not expect to have further updates on the investigation until after the election,'' he said.
Pre-election hearings canceled
The probe was initially launched Sept. 16 with a press conference by Republican Sen. Jake Hoffman as well as the issuance of subpoenas to Hobbs, Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes, and others with information about events leading up to the contract increase.
Hoffman announced there would be a very public — and quick — airing of all of this. He scheduled a hearing of his Senate Government Committee for Sept. 29, just days before early ballots were going out in an election where both Hobbs and Mayes are seeking reelection.
But those plans fell apart amid questions of how the probe was being conducted and the fact that Hoffman planned to lead it.
Hoffman's role was controversial because he is not just a supporter of Andy Biggs, the Republican challenging Hobbs in the governor's race, but that he owns communications and consulting firms that benefit from the advertising they place to help elect Biggs.
At that time, the advertising money, coming largely from Turning Point, was just$1.5 million.
The most recent figure puts it above $16 million. And Hoffman's 1TenLLC, like any other advertising firm, gets to keep a share of the media buys.
Hoffman blasted "the crooked political media'' for pointing out the financial links.
But by that point, he also agreed to step away from leading the probe, handing it off to Farnsworth, who will proceed — at some point — through his Senate Appropriations Committee.
That, in turn, canceled the subpoenas and the highly promoted pre-election hearings.
Mayes: No evidence Hobbs influenced decision
At the center of all this is the Department of Child Safety's 2023 decision to give contractor Sunshine Residential a nearly 60% increase in what it was being paid to house foster children for the state.
Mayes, conducting her own probe, concluded that the state had little choice given that the Department of Child Safety needed the beds provided by Sunshine in order to keep siblings together. She also said the company had threatened to take away some of those beds and instead contract with the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement, which was paying mor than Arizona.
Mayes said there was no evidence that Hobbs had influenced the decision — though she never interviewed the governor but accepted letters from two separate law firms, one representing Hobbs in her official capacity and another representing her campaign.
Not in the report was that Michael Faust, who had been DCS director before Hobbs took office, said that Sunshine owner Simon Kottoor had told him he would recommend that Hobbs keep him on if he recommended approval of the rate increase. Faust said that offer was after Hobbs had won, and months after Sunshine had given money to the Democratic Party.
Faust said he declined the offer and reported it to other senior department officials.
Also not in the report was a statement from Shalom Jacobs, a former deputy director at DCS, who offered figures disputing Sunshine's claim that it had a financial hardship and needed the extra money.
All this was going to be brought out in the Legislature's now-canceled public hearings.
Financial reporting issues
Such hearings also could have provided an opportunity for public disclosure of other issues.
For example, it already has been learned that Sunshine provided $150,000 to a "legal defense fund'' that Hobbs had set up to fight legal claims by Republican Kari Lake that she, and not Hobbs, won the 2022 gubernatorial race.
But Hobbs, citing state law, has refused to disclose who else gave her money for her legal fights. That includes what her campaign continues to spend with a law firm to deal with the Sunshine inquiry.
Of note, though, is that Hobbs also has retained a different law firm in connection with the probe, this one representing her in her official capacity as governor. But requests for an accounting of how much taxpayers have paid the firm have so far gone unanswered by Christian Taylor, Hobbs' press aide.
Contrasting styles of senators
Farnsworth gave no clues about where the probe goes after the election. But his style is far different than the often-acerbic Hoffman.
In announcing the probe, Hoffman made it clear that day he thinks there is far more to be told about the increase in contract payments given to Sunshine. He took a slap at the report Mayes' office produced, saying that the attorney general "feigned an investigation'' into her fellow Democrat.
But Farnsworth, also present at that press conference, made no statements indicating he thinks there is something purposely being hidden.
Hoffman's announcement came as he stood behind a podium where Senate staffers had taped up a sign proclaiming ''Katie Hobbs' corruption hurts Arizona.'' Hoffman, however, insisted that didn't mean he already had reached a conclusion.
Yet what Hoffman planned — just days before early ballots were to go out — had some hallmarks that led to questions of whether what he was planning amounted to "pure political theater.''
For example, he said if people did not show up for the hearing, which was going to be available live online and was likely to get extensive media coverage, his intent was to still ask the questions.
"If that means asking them to an empty seat, we will gladly do that,'' Hoffman said. He snapped at a question about that tactic, given that it clearly would not produce any answers.
"I'm very shocked that you think that trying to get to the bottom of alleged pay-to-play corruption is political theater,'' Hoffman said. "It will be a shame if Katie Hobbs or Kris Mayes or her staff or the staff of Sunshine Residential thumb their nose at the law of Arizona by failing to appear for compelled testimony.''
All that is typical of Hoffman.
For example, he has told witnesses at committee hearings that he thinks they are lying. Hoffman also has shouted down Democrats on that panel.
Farnsworth, by contrast, is considered more cooperative and collegial in how he conducts his committee. And his style of dealing with issues is quite different.
In 2019, for example, Farnsworth sought to educate colleagues and staff about how he views the nature of politics, corruption in government, and "swamp creatures'' that wear suits and ties at the state Capitol.
But he did that not with a filibuster, floor speech or press conference.
Instead, he aired Frank Capra's 1939 "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington'' in a Senate hearing room. It's a tale of a naive innocent, played by Jimmy Stewart, who is appointed to the U.S. Senate where he confronts political corruption.
And even when debating hot-button issues like abortion on the Senate floor, Farnsworth did not attack those who support that right, but instead read passages from the Bible to his colleagues.
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on X, Bluesky and Threads at @azcapmedia or email azcapmedia@gmail.com.