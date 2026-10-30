Less than a week before the election, the Department of Public Safety released a video extolling the benefits of Gov. Katie Hobbs' Operation Desert Guardian.
And Hobbs, who signed the executive order creating the operation in 2025, is featured nine times in the 8 1/2-minute video.
The video, much of it containing original footage taken by DPS employees, was posted Wednesday on DPS' account on the social media platform X. Links to it were sent the same day to every media outlet around the state.
This comes as the Democratic governor, seeking reelection in the Nov. 3 election against Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, has been criticized by Republicans who say she should have done more to secure the border against illegal immigration and the flow of drugs. They cite her decision to dismantle the Border Security Strike Force that had been established by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, her predecessor, to her vetoes of several border-related bills approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature.
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DPS spokesman Bart Graves said the decision to make a video was made in June, and there was a conscious decision to include Hobbs.
"The governor's office was informed of plans to produce the video, including our intention to feature Gov. Hobbs,'' he said. Graves said, though, that the governor's office "did not direct or determine the video's content or release timing.''
So why five days before the election?
"We wanted to be consistent in making these stats public before the end of our data reporting period,'' he said, referring to the data about arrests and drug seizures included in the press release and the video.
But there is no annual report due now. In fact, the last report on Operation Desert Guardian was a six-month update announced by Hobbs at a press conference on Sept. 5, 2025. There was no similar report at the end of the first full year.
The video begins with an explanation of Task Force SAFE, the governor's 2024 decision to have National Guard soldiers assist Customs and Border Protection officers at ports of entry. She is seen shaking hands with several Guard members and getting a briefing.
That deployment is nothing new, however.
Democrat Janet Napolitano had issued a similar order when she was governor in 2006. More recently, Ducey put Guard soldiers on the border during the first Trump administration and later after the 2020 election of Joe Biden as president.
The main focus of the new video is to detail what it says repeatedly is the success of Operation Desert Guardian, a joint task force ordered by Hobbs linking DPS and the state Department of Homeland Security with local law enforcement.
A press release also issued Wednesday says the operation is responsible for more than 2,900 arrests and the seizure of more than 8,900 pounds of illegal drugs with a street value of more than $19 million. It specifically mentioned about 1.2 million fentanyl pills being seized.
There's also a message from DPS Director Jeffrey Glover thanking Hobbs, who appointed him, "for her continued support and investment in this initiative.''
The video includes some TV news footage of Hobbs.
The heart of the production, however, was shot this year by DPS videographers. It features in several places the governor — sporting an Operation Desert Guardian T-shirt and wearing a wireless microphone for the production — conferring in what appear to be opportunities set up specifically for the video.
For example, there's one with Hobbs along with Glover, Coconino County Sheriff Bret Axlund, and a narcotics officer whose face is blurred, standing near railroad tracks with a train passing by. The sheriff explains later in the video how criminals are now using the rail system to transport drugs.
Then there's Hobbs with Axlund in another video shot in the back seat of a car, where she is explaining to him her thoughts behind Operation Desert Guardian.
"There is a perception that border crimes happens at the border,'' Hobbs tells Axlund. "But we know it's all over. Being able to have those resources around the state and capitalize on all of the expertise around the state is really critical.''
There are also several clips of Hobbs addressing a group of law enforcement officers at what Graves said was a summit held this summer.
Graves said there was no additional cost to DPS to produce the video.
"It was filmed and produced using existing communications personnel and resources "within their established operating budgets,'' he said.
The audience for this is "the general public,'' with distribution "by way of the news media," Graves said.
There is also the more generally available post on X.
Christian Slater, Hobbs' press aide, declined to comment about the production of the video featuring his boss using public resources, nor about the timing of its release.
Hobbs has sought to portray an image of someone concerned about border security in a nonpartisan way, even lashing out at times at the Biden administration over what she called lax enforcement.
But she also vetoed a series of border-related bills approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature since she took office.
One would have prohibited state and local officials and agencies from adopting or enforcing any policy or practice that prohibits cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
In her veto message last year, Hobbs said she has "worked productively with the federal government to secure our border.'' She specifically mentioned Operation Desert Guardian, formed two months before.
"But we should not force state and local officials to take marching orders from Washington, D.C.,'' Hobbs wrote then.
A similar veto message came for another bill mandating that the governor, attorney general and each county, city and town "enforce, administer and cooperate with federal actions, orders and program that relate to the enforcement of federal immigration laws.''
Another veto came on a bill to mandate that county detention facilities share information — including Social Security numbers, photos and physical descriptions — with Immigration and Customs Enforcement of anyone being detained for certain serious offenses. Here, too, Hobbs cited Operation Desert Guardian and said the bill would place "extreme burdens on local law enforcement.''
There also was a bill to require hospitals accepting state Medicaid funds to collect and report the immigration status of their patients, though they would not be allowed to deny services to those who refused to share the information. Proponents said it would result in quarterly reports to help quantify the costs to the state of undocumented residents.
Hobbs' veto, again mentioning Operation Desert Guardian, said those without documentation are ineligible to enroll in Medicaid, though they can get treatment for emergency medical conditions. Hobbs also said the measure was opposed by business leaders and hospitals "who understand that immigration enforcement is best left to federal law enforcement and not health professionals.''
She also rejected a bill to make it a state crime to enter Arizona at other than a port of entry, saying it would likely face expensive court challenges. But voters got the last word on that, approving a nearly identical measure in 2024, and courts have upheld a similar Texas law.
Biggs, her foe in the election, has promised to restore Ducey's Border Strike Force and said he would appoint a "border czar'' to coordinate with local authorities.
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on X, Bluesky and Threads at @azcapmedia or email azcapmedia@gmail.com.