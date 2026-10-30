For example, there's one with Hobbs along with Glover, Coconino County Sheriff Bret Axlund, and a narcotics officer whose face is blurred, standing near railroad tracks with a train passing by. The sheriff explains later in the video how criminals are now using the rail system to transport drugs.

Then there's Hobbs with Axlund in another video shot in the back seat of a car, where she is explaining to him her thoughts behind Operation Desert Guardian.

"There is a perception that border crimes happens at the border,'' Hobbs tells Axlund. "But we know it's all over. Being able to have those resources around the state and capitalize on all of the expertise around the state is really critical.''

There are also several clips of Hobbs addressing a group of law enforcement officers at what Graves said was a summit held this summer.

Graves said there was no additional cost to DPS to produce the video.

"It was filmed and produced using existing communications personnel and resources "within their established operating budgets,'' he said.

The audience for this is "the general public,'' with distribution "by way of the news media," Graves said.

There is also the more generally available post on X.

Christian Slater, Hobbs' press aide, declined to comment about the production of the video featuring his boss using public resources, nor about the timing of its release.