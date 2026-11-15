Though the partisan tilt of the body is set to change when lawmakers get back to work in January, one tradition appears likely to continue. Sundareshan suggested she will continue the practice of giving the majority party's bills precedence while the minority's get tabled.

"I'm excited to hear some Democratic bills," said Sundareshan, who was first elected to the Senate in 2022. "My gosh, like, what's that like?"

"I don't think there's any formal kibosh to be put on Republican bills. But I also know we have a backlog of Democratic bills that have never been given the light of day. There might be some time that we're working through that backlog. So, we'll get around to" Republicans' bills, she said.

Of about 415 bills that made it through the Legislature and to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs' desk this year, none listed a Democratic senator as the prime sponsor. As Senate president, Petersen was the chief gatekeeper of which bills advanced in that chamber and which did not.

Does he have any regrets about blocking bills now that the shoe is on the other foot?

"No, of course not," he said. "And obviously they'll do the same for us."

Petersen defends GOP policies after rout

Republican lawmakers' demotion from majority to minority, and the national rout for the party on Nov. 3, have prompted widespread introspection. But Petersen signaled that wouldn't lead to a shift in policy, and he called for party unity to stop several cycles of GOP losses in Arizona.

Petersen said Washington, D.C. was to blame for not delivering on affordability issues.