Outgoing Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen will return to the Capitol next year not as a lawmaker, but as a top Republican staffer in a seismically shifted political landscape.
Petersen lost the race for attorney general to Democrat Kris Mayes, ending his 14-year career as a Republican state lawmaker. But he'll come back as Senate Republicans' chief of staff, leading the caucus' staff and helping lawmakers craft policy.
It's a transition from his powerful position as president — running the 30-member Senate and a staff of at least 150 as a member of the majority party — to overseeing a GOP caucus of just 10 lawmakers, a super minority.
It's unclear how much he'll be paid and how many staffers he'll oversee, as a once-in-a-generation reorganization is underway after Democrats claimed control in the chamber in the midterm. Petersen will almost certainly earn more than his legislative salary of $24,000 and likely six figures, but not take home as much as staffers for the majority.
People are also reading…
Petersen said in an interview he had seven job offers but wanted to come back to the Senate.
"I'm passionate about public policy," he said. "I would love to see the Senate, obviously, be put back into Republicans' hands."
Petersen, of Gilbert, was first elected in 2012 and for the last four years has served as Senate president. He's never lost an election before this year, and he said he might run for office again.
"My question is going to be, you know, God, where can I help the most?" he said.
But first he will contend with being sidelined as a staffer for the minority party. He said he would help incoming Senate President Priya Sundareshan, a Tucson Democrat, get settled. Sundareshan confirmed they had met to discuss the transition.
Though the partisan tilt of the body is set to change when lawmakers get back to work in January, one tradition appears likely to continue. Sundareshan suggested she will continue the practice of giving the majority party's bills precedence while the minority's get tabled.
"I'm excited to hear some Democratic bills," said Sundareshan, who was first elected to the Senate in 2022. "My gosh, like, what's that like?"
"I don't think there's any formal kibosh to be put on Republican bills. But I also know we have a backlog of Democratic bills that have never been given the light of day. There might be some time that we're working through that backlog. So, we'll get around to" Republicans' bills, she said.
Of about 415 bills that made it through the Legislature and to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs' desk this year, none listed a Democratic senator as the prime sponsor. As Senate president, Petersen was the chief gatekeeper of which bills advanced in that chamber and which did not.
Does he have any regrets about blocking bills now that the shoe is on the other foot?
"No, of course not," he said. "And obviously they'll do the same for us."
Petersen defends GOP policies after rout
Republican lawmakers' demotion from majority to minority, and the national rout for the party on Nov. 3, have prompted widespread introspection. But Petersen signaled that wouldn't lead to a shift in policy, and he called for party unity to stop several cycles of GOP losses in Arizona.
Petersen said Washington, D.C. was to blame for not delivering on affordability issues.
"The sad thing was Washington, D.C., absolutely failed the public. They made promises, they said they would lower prices. They did not deliver on their promises. And you know, people were mad," he said.
Asked whether that blame fell on President Donald Trump's shoulders, Petersen said the U.S. Senate "and the executive is ... where most of the responsibility lies and where most of the anger is." Anger at U.S. Senate Republicans, he said, "is deserved, I think it's rightfully the case."
Petersen said Arizona Republicans failed to adequately communicate their accomplishments and then got caught up in a rebuke of national politics he said was driven by "anger and apathy" that flipped down-ballot races. Democrats have not controlled both chambers of the Legislature at the same time since 1966 but will be the majority in both chambers come January.
Petersen called for Republicans to unify around more traditional GOP candidates to flip statewide offices from Democrats' control. He named former Gov. Doug Ducey as an example of the type of candidate who could unite Trump-aligned populists, influential groups like Turning Point USA and former U.S. Sen. John McCain's establishment wing.
Yet that theory has been tested in Arizona's last three election cycles. Groups like Turning Point have backed further-right Republicans and Trump allies, helping them win primaries over more traditional Republicans like Ducey — only for voters to elect Democrats to statewide office each time. This year's midterm also sparked a fresh round of discord between figureheads in two of those GOP factions, making unity seem far afield.
Petersen said he believed "most of Arizona shares the values with the Republican Party." He pointed to GOP-backed ballot measures that were overwhelmingly approved by voters this year, like one that bars transgender athletes from participating in girls' sports or using girls' bathrooms or locker rooms at school.
Petersen credited Republicans' fiscal conservatism for tax cuts and lower costs, though he blamed Democrats who have taken credit for those policies and national voter anger he said overshadowed the accomplishments of GOP lawmakers. He cited school choice as an issue with broad appeal.
He cited school choice as an issue with broad appeal, but at least one swing voter said education policy was part of why he broke from the GOP.
Bob Krupp, a retiree from Peoria, visited the Arizona Capitol on Nov. 12 to photograph the Senate chamber, where Petersen happened to be sitting for an interview with The Arizona Republic. Photography is a hobby, Krupp said.
A swing voter, Krupp said he voted for Democrats up and down the ballot this year out of frustration with Trump and because he'd like to see accountability in Arizona's school voucher program. He wants to see state lawmakers move to the center.
"I am concerned because I don't think the blues have all the answers," he said. "However, the blues that are here for the most part are more towards the middle."
In a brief interview, Krupp made plain what is at stake for the incoming Democratic majorities.
"I'll flip right back if I need to, if I don't see results," he said. "I'm not an anti-red."