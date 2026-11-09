Arizona Republicans woke up the morning after the November midterms wondering who is in charge of their party.
Democrats regained control of Congress, held the Arizona governor’s office and made history by winning control of the state Legislature for the first time since 1964.
The electoral carnage was so bad — and so shocking — that Arizona Republicans have been borrowing a phrase often used by the late Sen. John McCain: "It’s always darkest before it gets pitch black."
“We’re doomed,” said Landon Wall, a Republican pollster and Kari Lake alum. “When it’s this bad, what can you even say?”
It would be easy to blame Republican losses on President Donald Trump’s unpopular war in Iran and the high cost of gas. But when Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs defeated U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, on election night, it was not an isolated incident.
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No Arizona Republican has won a U.S. Senate or gubernatorial election since former GOP Gov. Doug Ducey was reelected in 2018, even though Republicans outnumber Democrats in this center-right state once home to GOP giants such as McCain and Barry Goldwater.
“When do people get tired of losing?” said Jesse Hunt, who served as the Republican Governors Association communications director under Ducey.
Republicans were clear-eyed about what led to their sixth straight statewide loss in postelection interviews. The Trump era split the Arizona GOP in half. The two sides have irreconcilable differences, and nobody has figured out how to bridge the gap.
Party purity tests pushed candidates through primaries who were too right-leaning to stand a chance in a general election. Then there’s the stain of the election-denier movement that grew from Trump’s attempt to overturn Maricopa County’s 2020 election results, and that is deeply unpopular with independent voters.
"To my fellow Republicans who've been trafficking these lies for the last six years, you need to stop. Because you have led to the destruction of the Republican Party here in Arizona and, frankly, around the country. I have seen it firsthand, and it is disgusting," Maricopa County Supervisor Tom Galvin said in an impassioned post-election speech.
If Republicans have a unifying figure who can lead these two factions of the Arizona GOP out of the wilderness before a U.S. Senate seat is on the line in 2028, a presidential-election year, that person has not appeared yet.
“Do I see an emerging leader? It's too hard to tell,” Arizona Republican Party Chair Sergio Arellano said. “What direction are we heading in, and can we get those individuals to stand up and go and fight?”
Arellano said the party will conduct an analysis of what went wrong on Nov. 3 and determine a path forward. He’s up for reelection as party chair when the state GOP meets in January.
Turning Point Action will also produce reports on the numbers, according to Tyler Bowyer, the Phoenix-based conservative powerhouse's chief operating officer.
In a text message to The Arizona Republic, Bowyer said the midterms were a "national time-bomb." In his view, Republicans' Arizona results were better than in other states.
"It’s hard for people to see but Arizona Republicans did many points better than the national average and dramatically better than the shift we saw in Texas where we have more similarities in communities," Bowyer said. "If we would have been as bad as these other states we would have lost 2-3 more congressmen."
As the GOP regroups from its midterm losses, it will be doing so without Republican leaders who have been in office for years. Voters knocked out Republican standard-bearers such as Biggs, state Senate President Warren Petersen and even Treasurer Kimberly Yee, the top statewide vote-getter in 2022.
Some Republicans pitched a total state party overhaul, or at least putting a stop to the toxic, deeply personal infighting that defines Republican primary elections.
Other ideas included limiting the influence of Turning Point, welcoming back the McCain-style Republicans who fled the GOP during the Trump era or taking cues from Ducey.
“There needs to be wholesale new party leadership,” said Kurt Davis, who served as executive director of the Arizona Republican Party in the early McCain years. “There's no individual to blame. There is a structural problem when your party cannot fulfill all of its basic blocking and tackling functions. And it didn't.”
In post-election interviews, Republicans said McCain’s 2018 death from brain cancer left a void in the Republican Party. Groups aligned with the MAGA movement such as Turning Point USA and the Arizona Freedom Caucus remade the party’s grassroots committees in Trump's image.
“Turning Point’s stranglehold over the Republican Party in the state's been a disaster,” said Joe Pitts, a Republican political operative and two-time Lake voter who is soliciting ideas for how to rebuild.
The two sides have been nearly incompatible. Many McCain-style Republicans crossed party lines in droves to support Democrats, while the MAGA faithful punished anyone who dared defect from their positions.
Lake, the divisive former Phoenix TV anchor who lost back-to-back statewide bids for governor and Senate, famously said to a crowd in 2022, “We don’t have any McCain Republicans in here, do we? Get the hell out!” At another point in 2022, Lake claimed she and her campaign "drove a stake through the heart of the McCain machine." Since the Nov. 3 GOP wipeout, Lake has continued to baselessly attack election integrity in Arizona and other states.
"Our primaries are so disruptive and so toxic that we have not been able to produce candidates that can win general elections. Until that process is either honestly assessed or changed, it’s hard to see we can ever get out of this death spiral," Wall said.
Arizona’s GOP Capitol Hill delegation was also weakened on Nov. 3. Swing district Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Arizona, lost his race. Former Arizona Cardinals kicker Jay Feely failed to keep outgoing Rep. David Schweikert's seat in the Republican column.
Rep. Eli Crane, R-Arizona, who appears to have narrowly survived the midterm bloodbath, is now the most politically vulnerable Republican left in Arizona’s congressional delegation, something that was unthinkable two years ago. Trump won his district by 15 percentage points in 2024.
Results were even worse in the Legislature. There are only 10 Republicans left in the 30-seat state Senate, and Democrats are already eyeing using their supermajority to reform Ducey’s signature school voucher program.
“People need to put their feelings aside and recognize that there's one man in the last decade who actually knows how to win freaking races in Arizona,” Hunt said. “Evaluate the things that Doug Ducey did to be successful in Arizona and win the number of races that he did, and perhaps try to replicate that.”
But Ducey became persona non grata to Trump in 2020, when he refused to help the president overturn the 2020 election results, and has not yet shown an inclination to return to the political fray.
The destruction reached so far down the ballot that former state Sen. Jeff Dial lost his bid for Maricopa County Superior Court clerk to a 19-year-old philosophy major. The upset even got national coverage on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
Dial doesn’t blame Arizona’s Republican Party for his loss. In his view, the election cycle got nationalized, and there wasn’t much the GOP could do to stem the tide. That being said, he’s not sure where the party goes next.
“There's no one that's truly in charge here,” Dial said. “In Arizona or the country.”
Jeff Nelson is on the local Republican committee in a battleground Legislative District 4, where Democrats flipped all three legislative seats on Nov. 3.
He said Arizona’s next Republican leader needs to be “bigger” than the warring factions that have split the party in half over the last decade.
“To try and find that person,” Nelson said. “That's going to be one hell of a hell of a hunt.”
For a moment, it seemed like Republican Elijah Norton might demonstrate a path forward. He earned praise on social media for conceding gracefully to Treasurer-elect Nick Mansour and batting down conspiracies about election fraud.
Then he turned around and announced he was leaving politics entirely and intended to sue Yee for allegedly orchestrating an ugly whisper campaign against him.
“I’m done with politics so I’m just telling the truth at this point,” Norton wrote on X. He punctuated the declaration with an unflattering artificial intelligence rendering of the outgoing treasurer and threatened to sue a local activist.
In other words, the finger-pointing and mudslinging hasn’t stopped, and Arizona Republicans say it could take several election cycles to rebuild what they have lost.
Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, said her late husband's group will keep working to win over voters.
"We’re going to keep building the permanent infrastructure Charlie envisioned, strengthening our relationships in communities across the country, and preparing for 2028 and beyond," Kirk, the Turning Point USA CEO, said on social media.
Davis, the former party director, sees the political wreckage as an opening to rebuild the party from scratch.
“That's actually appealing if people are willing to throw away what hasn't been working and start over,” Davis said.
And the clock is ticking, Hunt warned. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, is up for a vote in just two years.
“You got 2028 coming around,” Hunt said. “Mark Kelly's sitting there waiting for you. Are you ready to compete against him?”