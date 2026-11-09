"To my fellow Republicans who've been trafficking these lies for the last six years, you need to stop. Because you have led to the destruction of the Republican Party here in Arizona and, frankly, around the country. I have seen it firsthand, and it is disgusting," Maricopa County Supervisor Tom Galvin said in an impassioned post-election speech.

If Republicans have a unifying figure who can lead these two factions of the Arizona GOP out of the wilderness before a U.S. Senate seat is on the line in 2028, a presidential-election year, that person has not appeared yet.

“Do I see an emerging leader? It's too hard to tell,” Arizona Republican Party Chair Sergio Arellano said. “What direction are we heading in, and can we get those individuals to stand up and go and fight?”

Arellano said the party will conduct an analysis of what went wrong on Nov. 3 and determine a path forward. He’s up for reelection as party chair when the state GOP meets in January.

Turning Point Action will also produce reports on the numbers, according to Tyler Bowyer, the Phoenix-based conservative powerhouse's chief operating officer.

In a text message to The Arizona Republic, Bowyer said the midterms were a "national time-bomb." In his view, Republicans' Arizona results were better than in other states.

"It’s hard for people to see but Arizona Republicans did many points better than the national average and dramatically better than the shift we saw in Texas where we have more similarities in communities," Bowyer said. "If we would have been as bad as these other states we would have lost 2-3 more congressmen."