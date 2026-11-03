Prefer us on Google Learn More

Early, unofficial results in Arizona's 2026 midterm election showed voters narrowly rejecting Proposition 141 by a comfortable margin. The measure sought to ban taxes based on how much a person drives, although no such plan has ever been officially proposed.

Advocates of Proposition 141 said the change was necessary to prevent government involvement in people’s driving habits and protect Arizonans from unnecessary taxation. But its opponents argued the measure would eliminate one of the state’s options to increase funding for road and highway maintenance.