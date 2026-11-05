Turning Point hired staff and even deployed New England sports legends such as retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Red Sox star Kevin Youkilis to get out the vote.

It didn’t really work, aside from Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte winning a second term.

Turning Point-backed Republican former Sen. John Sununu got smoked by Pappas in a race that was one of the first dominoes to fall in the GOP’s hope to maintain control of the U.S. Senate. A Democrat won Pappas’ open House seat, too.

Just like in Arizona, Republicans lost control of both chambers of the New Hampshire legislature. They also lost the state executive council, a body that acts as a check on the governor.

In other words, Cullen said, it was “a total rout.”

Erika Kirk says she will listen to voters and 'study the results'

It was a similar story in Nevada. Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo lost. A Democrat will represent the state’s conservative northern congressional district for the first time ever, and the party may clinch a supermajority in the state assembly.

A spokesperson for Vance, who has not launched a 2028 bid, did not respond to a request for comment. The vice president released a 618-word statement on X declaring “the reason we lost is the war.”

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk said she would listen to voters and “study the results” in her own 618-word statement also posted to X.