Tatum, while acknowledging that prices have recently risen, asked the student to pause judgment on the economy until the end of Trump’s term.

“I do believe that Trump will get to a point where we get these prices down,” Tatum told the crowd, a majority of whom wore white “America The Beautiful” hats that were given out for free. “Now, (if) at the end of his term, it doesn’t come down, or he doesn’t have a solution for the problem, then we can get upset with him and say that he failed at his job.”

A majority of the discourse focused on criticizing the left, rather than promoting Republicans.

Kirk told the crowd to trust Democrats when they detail their plans.

“When the left tells you what they intend to do with their power, believe them,” Kirk said during her 17-minute speech. “Look (at) what their candidates campaign on and what their elected officials will try to push: radical Islam, boys in girls’ locker rooms, open borders (and) criminals running around crazy.”

Tatum called out “Democrat(ic) socialists screaming that they want to abolish prisons.”

“These people are out of their minds,” Tatum said. “But now, some of them will get elected into office (and) they have the most nonsensical thought process that I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Winnings, who is Chairman and CEO of the male-focused Christian organization Promise Keepers, touched on his fears of progressivism.