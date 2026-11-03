Samara Klar, a political science professor at the University of Arizona who has polled the state extensively, said she expects tight races up and down the ballot despite voters’ fixation on inflation.

“I think it’s going to be very, very close. It always is,” she said. “Arizona is such a closely divided electorate. … Usually, the electoral results are a little tighter than what the polls are suggesting they will be.”

Klar said the races will be tight, but the reason isn’t suspenseful.

“I’ve been doing polling over the last few weeks, and every subgroup tells us it is the cost of living. That is the issue that people care about.”

That issue drove voters to opt for Trump in 2024 with the expectation he would rein in costs, Klar said. Now, they blame his administration for a problem that has worsened.

That federal issue could impact races farther down ballot, where Democrats have been making long term inroads anyway, she said.

Thom Reilly, a professor in public affairs at Arizona State University who has researched independent voters, said that demographic seems to have moved decisively away from Trump and the GOP this cycle.

“I’m not saying they are the only equation of this, but (Trump) is so underwater with them,” Reilly said. “That is a serious red flag for the Republican ticket in general.”

In a sense, the 2026 election dynamics are similar to the 2024 dynamics, he said.