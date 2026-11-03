Democrats are favored in Arizona’s most prominent statewide races as voters wind up what could turn out as a monumental midterm election.
Public opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 Election Day suggested that many voters curdled on President Donald Trump, with Republicans across the country bracing to pay the political price.
The Election Day process was expected to proceed relatively normally in Arizona and around the country after Trump and his allies tried and failed to assert federal control of mail-in balloting and voter eligibility.
In Arizona, Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs was the frontrunner over Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs in her bid for reelection. Attorney General Kris Mayes and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, both Democrats, also were widely seen as having the edge in their reelection races.
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If the Democrats do carry the night, it would be the first time the party has won consecutive terms for all three of the top statewide posts since the 1954 and 1956 elections, when those offices ran on two-year terms.
Democrats also were running competitive legislative races that could tip control of one or both chambers of the Statehouse for the first time in decades.
And Democrats also fielded strong candidates in both of Arizona’s two competitive congressional races. National media have already predicted Democrats will retake control of the U.S. House of Representatives in January, and the U.S. Senate also is in play.
Two years after Republicans won unified control of Congress and the White House, voters have seemingly reversed course amid unrelenting inflation, Trump’s war with Iran and a generalized feeling that those in power ignored their needs.
Samara Klar, a political science professor at the University of Arizona who has polled the state extensively, said she expects tight races up and down the ballot despite voters’ fixation on inflation.
“I think it’s going to be very, very close. It always is,” she said. “Arizona is such a closely divided electorate. … Usually, the electoral results are a little tighter than what the polls are suggesting they will be.”
Klar said the races will be tight, but the reason isn’t suspenseful.
“I’ve been doing polling over the last few weeks, and every subgroup tells us it is the cost of living. That is the issue that people care about.”
That issue drove voters to opt for Trump in 2024 with the expectation he would rein in costs, Klar said. Now, they blame his administration for a problem that has worsened.
That federal issue could impact races farther down ballot, where Democrats have been making long term inroads anyway, she said.
Thom Reilly, a professor in public affairs at Arizona State University who has researched independent voters, said that demographic seems to have moved decisively away from Trump and the GOP this cycle.
“I’m not saying they are the only equation of this, but (Trump) is so underwater with them,” Reilly said. “That is a serious red flag for the Republican ticket in general.”
In a sense, the 2026 election dynamics are similar to the 2024 dynamics, he said.
“Trump is in the exact same position that (former President Joe) Biden was: The stock market looks good. If you own a house, things are great. Everybody is saying, ‘Well, no. It’s not.’”
While Democrats stand to benefit this time around, Reilly said that doesn’t reflect a permanent shift to them.
“I would be reluctant to say this is a long-term trend,” he said.
Vote-counting continues
In Arizona, the final results might not be clear for days.
Arizona’s early returns reflect those who voted before Election Day, which is how most people cast their ballot. Election Day voting will be tallied in the coming hours.
After that, officials will scrutinize mail-in ballots dropped off closer to Election Day. Those ballots must undergo the customary envelope signature-verification process before the ballots are added to the tallies.
Those who submitted provisional ballots also have days to provide needed proof that their vote should count.
It is a process that routinely takes days. Arizona’s growing political competitiveness and Trump’s own baseless claims of a stolen election in 2020 have turned that delay into nerve-racking days of drama and litigation in years past.
For now, Democrats already clinched congressional and gubernatorial elections in historically red states, suggesting that Arizona, a political battleground, would stand as an outlier if Republicans reverse their fortunes over the coming days.
Governor’s race
Hobbs' commanding position in the governor’s race is hardly a surprise.
She led Biggs in all 17 publicly released polls tracked by the nonpartisan politics website 270 to Win going back to February 2025. The nonpartisan website Decision Desk HQ showed Biggs leading in the first poll of the race and trailing afterward. Hobbs’ polling lead was outside the margin of error in each public survey since late August.
Biggs, a five-term member of Congress and staunch Trump ally, struggled to compete financially, giving Hobbs and her allies an extended period to attack him and cast her as a successful centrist.
In particular, Biggs faced a torrent of ads claiming he “protected pedophiles.”
Those were based on his initial resistance in Congress under Trump to releasing the investigative files involving disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and his role as state Senate president when that chamber failed to pass a measure taking over policing duties in Colorado City.
That insular community was the home of Warren Jeffs, who led a polygamous sect that involved sexually assaulting girls as young as 12.
A 2013 bill to overhaul police responsibilities there stalled after Biggs assigned it to three committees. For his part, Biggs said the bill was overly broad and opposed by law enforcement agencies.
Still, he acknowledged the effectiveness of the attacks in an October debate — that Hobbs skipped — in which he described the messaging as “reputational annihilation.”
In the closing weeks of the race, Biggs and his allies painted Hobbs as having rejected bills that would have imposed more reporting requirements on convicted sex offenders, but by then Biggs was well behind Hobbs in polling and campaign funds.
Attorney general’s race
Mayes consistently led Republican Warren Petersen in the limited public polling for attorney general.
That contest seemingly boiled down to using law enforcement to challenge either the Trump administration or the Hobbs administration.
Mayes aggressively challenged the White House, ranging from Trump’s unilateral tariffs to his bid to end birthright citizenship.
While Mayes and other likeminded Democratic attorneys general won in those two high-profile lawsuits, Mayes suffered an embarrassing loss in perhaps her signature action: the “fake electors” criminal case.
Arizona courts held that Mayes’ office failed to properly provide all relevant information to the grand jury that indicted Republicans involved in the effort to falsely claim they were the certified electors in the 2020 presidential election.
Meanwhile, Petersen faulted Mayes for not bringing criminal charges in the case involving Hobbs and Sunshine Residential Homes, a state contractor that provides bedspace for children in foster care.
Mayes’ investigation found no criminal wrongdoing but did find the company received a more lucrative contract with the state after providing $400,000 to Hobbs and the Democratic Party and $150,000 to Hobbs’ legal defense fund.
Secretary of state race
Four years ago, Arizona Republicans lost the top three state offices running candidates closely linked to election denialism. The contest between Fontes and Republican Alex Kolodin seemed to double down on that and add the possibility of reining in mail-in voting in Arizona.
Kolodin, a state legislator, represented some of those involved in Trump’s bid to overturn the 2020 election and the amateurish recount of Maricopa County’s ballots a year later. He also sponsored a legislative measure that could open the door to new restrictions on mail-in voting.
Fontes, who was the Maricopa County recorder during the 2020 election, essentially ran as the man promising to preserve the state’s voting procedures.
During the campaign, Kolodin described Fontes as a “Sinaloa cartel lawyer,” in a reference to Fontes’ work more as a public defender in federal court cases.
When it came up in their second debate, Fontes warned Kolodin that any further suggestions that he represented the drug cartel would lead to “a personal problem” between them.
Congressional races
Arizona has two congressional races that will help determine control of the House.
Amish Shah, a physician and former state lawmaker who failed in 2024 to unseat U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, R-Arizona, this year faced former Arizona Cardinals kicker Jay Feely in the 1st Congressional District.
That seat is open after Schweikert opted to run for governor. That district spans the northeastern Valley westward to north-central Phoenix.
In southern Arizona, incumbent U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Arizona, faced a challenge from Democrat JoAnna Mendoza, a retired Marine and political operative, in the 6th Congressional District. That district includes part of Tucson and southeastern Arizona, from Pinal County to Cochise County.
Ciscomani, a two-term incumbent, labored to overcome the political headwinds from Trump’s sinking popularity in a perennially competitive part of the state.
Ciscomani didn’t attend Trump events such as the October rally in Bullhead City or the GOP’s novel midterm convention in Dallas in September.
But Mendoza said Ciscomani backed efforts like the war with Iran and the corporate-tilted tax cuts that will also impose service cuts on Medicaid, the federal insurance program for the poor.
The Legislature
Arizona Democrats have for several election cycles hoped and failed to flip even one chamber in the Arizona Legislature during the Trump era.
That’s why the outcome of those 90 races could serve as perhaps the best measuring stick of political momentum.
In the state Senate, Republicans won 17 of 30 seats over Democrats in 2024 and 33 of 60 seats in the House. Democrats need to gain a net three seats in each chamber to draw even, and four seats in each to take control.
Heading into the elections, voter registration data suggested Democrats could fare better in 2026 in the areas where it could make the biggest difference.
Overall voter registration has effectively flatlined since the presidential election, growing just 0.2% statewide. Independent voters — those registered to vote but not aligned with any specific party — actually grew nearly 4% in that time.
The two major parties both suffered registration losses since the 2024 elections, each losing more than 2% of their registered totals. But the GOP lost more voters and a higher share of what they had.
More importantly, in the six most competitive legislative districts in 2024, that trend was even more pronounced.
Democrats preserved more of their voter base than they did elsewhere, and Republicans hemorrhaged more losses in those districts than they did everywhere else.
Democrats haven’t held power in any chamber since they shared control of the state Senate for two years after the 2000 elections. They last controlled the state Senate for two years after the 1990 elections.
They haven’t won control of the state House of Representatives since the 1964 elections, when the party last held both chambers as well. Landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions on redistricting resulted in a more Republican friendly map in Arizona starting in 1966.