Rep. Andy Biggs said Turning Point co-founder Charlie Kirk recruited him to run for Arizona governor, and now the political group tied to the late conservative activist is spending big to elect him.
Turning Point's political action committee spent over $18.1 million trying to help Biggs oust incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, according to disclosures required under Arizona's dark money law, the Voters' Right to Know Act. The spending began in June but accelerated in September and October.
That is more than three times what Biggs' own campaign has spent so far, records show. At least one Arizona pollster says the outside support has helped turn out Republican voters Biggs needs to close the gap with Hobbs.
But such sizeable support raises questions about whether the group could wield influence in a Biggs administration if voters send him to the Governor's Office on Nov. 3.
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Biggs said in an interview with The Arizona Republic that Turning Point's financial support wouldn't factor in when making decisions about state contracts or government business.
Would the group's eight-figure spend buy access to a potential Biggs administration?
"I can't imagine it, I don't know what they would want from the administration," Biggs said. "When I would talk to Charlie before he was assassinated, before I knew they were going to actually come in or anything, I said, 'What are you getting out of this? Why are you recruiting me?' He says, 'I want good government. I live in Arizona and I want good government. I don't want us to become like California.' And I think that's what they want."
Biggs has not previously spoken so plainly about the direct role Kirk played in launching his campaign for the state's top office.
But Biggs, a five-term congressman and former Arizona Senate president, is closely aligned with Turning Point and its political groups. It is no secret he and Kirk were friends before Kirk was slain in 2025. Kirk was fatally shot while speaking on a university campus in Utah, an act of political violence that shook the sprawling political movement and media brand Kirk co-founded and moved to Phoenix.
Biggs has often paid tribute to Kirk and the conservative youth movement he built, including at President Donald Trump's rally in Bullhead City in mid-October. Kirk and his wife, Erika Kirk, both endorsed Biggs' bid for governor. Erika Kirk now leads Turning Point USA, the nonprofit affiliated with the political action committee.
Tyler Bowyer, chief operating officer for Turning Point Action, declined to comment but said in a text that "Charlie was a huge Andy Biggs fan."
Biggs is running against Hobbs on a platform built partially on rooting out corruption. He's repeatedly hammered Hobbs' leadership over her relationship with a state contractor that got a major pay increase after it began donating to her political groups — ties first revealed by The Republic.
If he's elected, Biggs has pledged to forgo the private inaugural fund Hobbs used to collect a record-breaking sum in 2023, and make other reforms. Those include banning state contractors from making donations to public officials while seeking state contracts, he said.
"The one thing I want people to do is trust the government again, and I think right now there's a lot of mistrust," Biggs said.
Hobbs proposed her own slate of ethics reforms earlier this year while facing scrutiny, including a less-restrictive ban on certain contributions from companies seeking state work.
Her reelection campaign has also benefited from over $20 million in outside spending, state records show. She has used Turning Point's support to lift her own fundraising numbers in written asks and during her stump speech, channeling what other candidates have considered a politically toxic brand.
Campaign spokesperson Michael Beyer did not directly answer a question about whether that strategy was paying off for Hobbs.
"No amount of money in the world will erase Biggs’ record of protecting a corrupt pedophile cult and raising costs on Arizonans," Beyer said. "After his own party sounded the alarm for weeks about Biggs’ floundering campaign, this $18 million bailout from Turning Point will not change Biggs' toxic record that is too extreme for Arizona."
The governor's race is arguably one of the biggest tests of Turning Point's political muscle in Arizona to date.
Hobbs leads Biggs by a comfortable margin in public polling.
But pollster Paul Bentz of the GOP-leaning firm HighGround in Phoenix said Turning Point's massive support has helped narrow the gap between Biggs and Hobbs by encouraging reliable GOP voters to turn out.
"It seems like what Turning Point has done, and what the last couple million dollars plus Trump's visit have done, is closed the gap for Republicans," Bentz said. "They've got them enthused enough to show up and start participating. I think there was a little bit of malaise among Republicans."
A HighGround poll in early October put Hobbs ahead by 17 percentage points. Another poll of 400 likely voters fielded Oct. 21 to 25 showed Hobbs with a 12-point lead, a narrowing Bentz had predicted as Election Day closed in. Polls offer a snapshot of voter sentiment at the time and do not predict election outcomes.
Turning Point's negative messaging criticizing Hobbs' leadership hasn't appeared to sway independent voters, 67% of whom backed Hobbs and 18% of whom favored Biggs, according to the latest poll.
Bentz said that could be an attempt to suppress enthusiasm among independents, a larger slice of whom Biggs would need to win the Governor's Office.
"They're not changing those people's minds," Bentz said. "They're basically just trying to make them so fed up that they won't show up."