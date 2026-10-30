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Rep. Andy Biggs said Turning Point co-founder Charlie Kirk recruited him to run for Arizona governor, and now the political group tied to the late conservative activist is spending big to elect him.

Turning Point's political action committee spent over $18.1 million trying to help Biggs oust incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, according to disclosures required under Arizona's dark money law, the Voters' Right to Know Act. The spending began in June but accelerated in September and October.

That is more than three times what Biggs' own campaign has spent so far, records show. At least one Arizona pollster says the outside support has helped turn out Republican voters Biggs needs to close the gap with Hobbs.

But such sizeable support raises questions about whether the group could wield influence in a Biggs administration if voters send him to the Governor's Office on Nov. 3.

Biggs said in an interview with The Arizona Republic that Turning Point's financial support wouldn't factor in when making decisions about state contracts or government business.

Would the group's eight-figure spend buy access to a potential Biggs administration?

"I can't imagine it, I don't know what they would want from the administration," Biggs said. "When I would talk to Charlie before he was assassinated, before I knew they were going to actually come in or anything, I said, 'What are you getting out of this? Why are you recruiting me?' He says, 'I want good government. I live in Arizona and I want good government. I don't want us to become like California.' And I think that's what they want."