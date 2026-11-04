Arizona's incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs easily defeated her Republican challenger, Rep. Andy Biggs.
The race was called by Decision Desk Headquarters and CBS News shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Arizonans have not given a Democratic governor a second term since the 2006 election of Gov. Janet Napolitano, and the basic math of elections was not in Hobbs' favor. Republican voters outnumber Democrats by almost 300,000, though independents are the largest voting bloc in the state.
For the first time, Arizonans' vote for governor also includes selecting a lieutenant governor to be the state's second-in-command. For Hobbs, that's former Republican Mesa Mayor John Giles. Biggs chose former state Sen. Sine Kerr, a farmer from Buckeye and a Trump administration agriculture official.
Arizona voters were choosing between giving Hobbs another four years at the helm, or a rightward shift promised by Biggs.
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The race included two other third-party candidates who failed to gain the funding or traction of the major party nominees.
Biggs took the stage at his campaign event before his race was called for Hobbs, and he said early results didn't look good.
Biggs thanked his running mate, Sine Kerr, and his family, whom he said provided "undying support and sacrifice."
He spoke for about five minutes before turning the mic over to his running mate, Lieutenant Gov. candidate Sine Kerr. She told supporters they should be proud of the race they’ve run. She thanked Biggs for allowing her to campaign alongside him.
After he spoke, Biggs was sequestered, and armed members of the Arizona Rangers blocked the entrance to the area where he went after leaving the stage. A spokesperson for Biggs said he would not be making additional statements Tuesday night.
The race to Nov. 3 saw the state inundated with attack advertising as Hobbs defended her seat in the Governor's Office. She was considered Democrats' most vulnerable incumbent governor nationwide, leading outside political groups to pour tens of millions of dollars into the race.
Arizonans have not given a Democratic governor a second term since the 2006 election of Gov. Janet Napolitano, and the basic math of elections was not in Hobbs' favor. Republican voters outnumber Democrats by almost 300,000, though independents are the largest voting bloc in the state.
But the national environment and President Donald Trump's cratering approval ratings were factors Hobbs hoped would propel her to victory. Every Arizona pollster who surveyed the race in the weeks prior to Nov. 3 projected a Hobbs victory, largely due to Trump's drag on his own party.
Hobbs often reminded voters how closely Biggs aligned with Trump, highlighting his votes in favor of Trump's tariffs and against ending the war in Iran. Biggs secured the endorsement of his party's patriarch and bragged to the base about being able to get the president on the phone, assets that helped him win the GOP nomination for governor in July with more than 70% of the vote.
Both Biggs and Hobbs pledged to address voters' affordability woes if elected. Biggs, a libertarian-leaning conservative, wanted to eliminate the state's lowest-in-the-nation personal income tax and root out waste, fraud and abuse in government programs. Hobbs, who declined an interview request to discuss her plans in detail, instead ran on her record from her first term.
Voters elected her to the Governor's Office in 2022 by less than 1 percentage point. She defeated Republican former news anchor Kari Lake in a cycle when voters statewide rejected GOP candidates closely aligned with Trump's false claims he won the White House in 2020.
Hobbs and her Democratic allies sought to tether Biggs to Lake and highlighted Biggs' embrace of those false claims from six years ago, though Biggs tried to shift focus beyond what could be heavy electoral baggage.
Hobbs had been Arizona's secretary of state for four years before she was elected governor, and spent eight years as a state lawmaker before that. Several of her years in the Arizona Senate overlapped with Biggs, who was a lawmaker and Senate president until 2016, when he was elected to represent the 5th Congressional District in the southeast Valley suburbs.
Much of Biggs' time at the Arizona Capitol, where he opposed Medicaid expansion and proposed slashing enrollment to less than one-tenth of its size, was featured in attacks from Hobbs' campaign. Seemingly nonstop television commercials blasted Biggs for standing in the way of a bill to take over policing in Colorado City, home to a polygamous cult, and for flip-flopping on whether to release government files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
While Hobbs has won statewide twice before, Biggs sought to translate easy wins in his reliably red congressional district into a message that would appeal across the state. He blasted Hobbs for a scandal that has plagued her administration involving a child welfare contractor that got a special pay increase worth millions after donating to her political groups in 2022 and 2023 and criticized her for refusing to debate.
He said he would sign many of the more than 500 bills Hobbs vetoed in four years while Republicans controlled the Legislature.
Biggs chose former state Sen. Sine Kerr, a farmer from Buckeye and Trump administration agriculture official, to be his choice for lieutenant governor and take up the mantle of appealing to rural Arizona.
Hobbs' choice for her running mate reflected her moderate approach to leading the state of more than 7 million people. She turned to former Republican mayor of Mesa John Giles to be her lieutenant governor, and they've campaigned on a promise of bipartisanship aimed at appealing to swing voters.
Hobbs' campaign spent $17.8 million through the end of September, the most recent reporting date. The sum is likely to grow as reports for the final campaign push become publicly available. Biggs' campaign spent over $5 million at the end of September, a much smaller sum attributable to his lethargic fundraising compared to Hobbs' haul.
The massive fundraising machine powering Hobbs' campaign allowed her to run largely through the airwaves, leaving Biggs to try to earn attention through news interviews and events.
The race included two other longshot candidates who were polling in the low single digits.
They were Arizona Green Party nominee Risa Lombardo, whose bid was best known for allegations that she was a sham candidate and an investigation over how she qualified for public campaign funding. No Labels candidate Teri Hourihan, a licensed professional counselor, spent just over $50,000 on her campaign — but still was able to beat a well-funded health care executive in the July primary.