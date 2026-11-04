Hobbs and her Democratic allies sought to tether Biggs to Lake and highlighted Biggs' embrace of those false claims from six years ago, though Biggs tried to shift focus beyond what could be heavy electoral baggage.

Hobbs had been Arizona's secretary of state for four years before she was elected governor, and spent eight years as a state lawmaker before that. Several of her years in the Arizona Senate overlapped with Biggs, who was a lawmaker and Senate president until 2016, when he was elected to represent the 5th Congressional District in the southeast Valley suburbs.

Much of Biggs' time at the Arizona Capitol, where he opposed Medicaid expansion and proposed slashing enrollment to less than one-tenth of its size, was featured in attacks from Hobbs' campaign. Seemingly nonstop television commercials blasted Biggs for standing in the way of a bill to take over policing in Colorado City, home to a polygamous cult, and for flip-flopping on whether to release government files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

While Hobbs has won statewide twice before, Biggs sought to translate easy wins in his reliably red congressional district into a message that would appeal across the state. He blasted Hobbs for a scandal that has plagued her administration involving a child welfare contractor that got a special pay increase worth millions after donating to her political groups in 2022 and 2023 and criticized her for refusing to debate.

He said he would sign many of the more than 500 bills Hobbs vetoed in four years while Republicans controlled the Legislature.