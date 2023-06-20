PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed on as the new chief executive of Citizens for Free Enterprise, saying he wants to fight a "push toward socialism."

The organization will continue to try to influence voters and elections across the nation, at least in an indirect way.

Ducey said his new role is a return to where he started as a businessman in launching Cold Stone Creamery, a system of franchises for ice cream.

"It's that entrepreneurial effort that ultimately inspired me to run for governor,'' Ducey said, referring to the 2014 election in which he won the first of his two terms as Republican governor after serving four years as state treasurer. He said his tenure "turned Arizona into a leader of free-market innovation.''

"But lately, free enterprise is under attack everywhere we turn: bigger government, needless regulation and a push toward socialism,'' he said, in a prepared statement and video release Tuesday.

Ducey said the newly revamped organization will allow Americans to "push back'' against that and will work to "motivate more people who care about free enterprise to get involved in elections.''

Until now Citizens for Free Enterprise used its resources to directly influence elections.

In the 2020 election it spent more than $5.7 million to defeat Democrats in congressional races and another nearly $1.2 million in support of Republicans, reports from Open Secrets show. The money came largely from Joe Ricketts, the founder and former CEO of Ameritrade.

Ducey, who has remained largely silent since leaving office at the end of last year, declined to comment beyond his written and video statements.

But J.P. Twist, a Ducey political ally who will serve as the organization's executive director, told Capitol Media Services its direction is changing.

"The group existed in limited scope and form,'' and Ducey was brought on to revamp and increase its role, he said.

"It will look nothing like it has previously,'' Twist said. "All we're keeping is the name.''

Ducey also will be called on to raise money.

Twist said that when Ducey headed the Republican Governors Association he raised "record amounts'' from donors across the country to help elect its candidates.

"He will bring that experience and those relationships to grow CFFE,'' he said.

Twist specifically said the organization is launching a new "social welfare'' organization. Under Internal Revenue Service rules, these can run commercials and advertisement in support of or against candidates.

He said those efforts will be "less candidate and more issues focused.''