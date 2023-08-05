PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs says she's reviewing whether changes in state law could give her the authority to decide who can lease state lands and what activities can take place there.

In a wide-ranging interview after the legislative session ended Monday, Hobbs acknowledged that statutes generally require state trust lands to be managed to obtain their "highest and best use'' and maximize their return to the state and the beneficiaries of the trust, mainly public education.

It was that requirement that resulted in the Fondomonte company being able to lease more than 6,000 acres and pump the water beneath it to grow alfalfa in western Arizona to feed dairy cows in Saudi Arabia. That country bans such farming because of its water use.

Hobbs said the issue isn't that simple — or that discrete.

"Fondomonte is where all the eyes are,'' she said. But she noted the company is not the only one growing crops on state land.

"It would be treating one leaseholder differently than others'' to pull the one lease, Hobbs said.

There's also a separate question: Can the state refuse to lease land for growing alfalfa for export when it also leases land for other crops, such as vegetables, that are shipped out of Arizona and, sometimes, out of the country?

"That's a really valid question,'' the Democratic governor said. "We can't just unilaterally yank one lease because we don't like that alfalfa's going to Saudi Arabia.''

The state was able, in April, to revoke a pair of well-drilling permits it issued last year to Fondomonte.

But that was based on a technicality that the company's approval to make improvements on state land had expired. It does not bar Fondomonte from continuing to pump water from the wells it already has.

Considering declaring heat emergency Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says she is weighing whether to declare a state of emergency due to the unusual heat. Such a declaration, like one that might be issued after a fire or flood, would free up state dollars that could be used for everything from cooling centers to helping some people pay their utility bills, she said. The record-breaking heat, particularly in Phoenix area, included a streak of high temperatures exceeding 110 and a series of nights in which the mercury didn't drop below 90. Tucson's July, too, was its hottest single month ever recorded, and the National Weather Service is warning that Tucson is seeing extreme, dangerous heat again this weekend. Capitol Media Services

A related issue is that some of this farming — including by Fondomonte — is done on privately owned land where gaps in state laws limit the ability to restrict how much groundwater the owners can pump. All that makes the questions raised even more complex, Hobbs noted.

"If you look at curtailing farming in the Yuma region, that's a huge food security issue for Arizonans and for a lot of Americans especially during the winter months,'' she said. The area is estimated to produce 90% of the nation's leafy green vegetables during the winter.

Even alfalfa could be considered part of "food security," Hobbs acknowledged.

"We grow a lot of cattle here,'' she said.

Another question is whether there is sufficient water for population growth.

That is addressed somewhat in urban "active management areas'' where developers need to show access to a 100-year assured supply of water. Also, the state is not issuing building permits in some areas of Maricopa County that cannot meet that goal.

Rural areas, however, generally are unregulated. Hobbs said there is no simple and uniform fix.

"I don't think the limits that would work for, say, Mohave County, are the same limits that would work in Cochise,'' she said. "And there should be that local aspect to it.''