Stephen Colbert rips into Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Late Show

In Thursday night's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the late-night host took several jabs at U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, one of two Democrats in the Senate not backing President Biden's $3.5 trillion bill to reshape the economy.

Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who say the bill is too big, play critical roles in the passing of Biden's "build back better" plan, as there is no Republican support of the bill in the Senate.

Colbert's remarks about Sinema and Manchin start around the 2:30 mark of his opening monologue from the Sept. 30 "Late Show" that aired last night.

Colbert also featured an edited scene from the 1975 Al Pacino movie “Dog Day Afternoon," using voiceovers to mock Sinema's "stand-off" with lawmakers.