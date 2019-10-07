The U.S. Supreme Court has denied review of rulings requiring Tucson-based copper miner Asarco LLC to pay disputed copper-price bonuses to union workers in Arizona and Texas, clearing the way for payments of more than $10 million to about 750 past and current employees.
Asarco had filed a petition for Supreme Court review in May, asking that the high court overturn two federal district court rulings and an appellate-court decision ordering that the copper-mining company pay the bonuses to workers representing by the United Steelworkers and seven other labor unions.
Asarco has now exhausted all of its appeals and must comply with the arbitrator's decision, the Steelworkers said.
"Although ASARCO has delayed and postponed paying the millions of dollars it owes for years, we never stopped fighting to ensure justice for these workers and their families," Steelworkers District 12 Director Bob LaVenture said in a news release. "The company's constant attempts to undermine our contracts have truly united us in solidarity."
Asarco officials could not be reached for comment.
Asarco, part of Mexico-based Grupo Mexico, has been fighting to avoid paying the bonuses since 2014. That’s when a federal labor mediator decided that newer workers ineligible for the company’s pension plan should get the bonuses, because that provision was left out of a collective-bargaining agreement signed in 2011 due to a mutual mistake by the company and the unions.
The bonus payments were upheld twice by a federal district court, and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Asarco’s appeal for a second time in January.
In those proceedings and its petition to the Supreme Court, the company argued that the arbitrator exceeded his authority by requiring payment of the bonuses, and that the 9th Circuit ignored federal labor law and prior court decisions that restrict arbitrators’ authority to change collective bargaining agreements.
In Arizona, Asarco operates the Mission Mine in Sahuarita south of Tucson, the Silver Bell Mine in Marana and the Ray Mine and Hayden smelter in Central Arizona.
Meanwhile, Asarco's local workers are considering a final contract offer from the company after working without a new contract since their last collective-bargaining agreement expired last November.
In December, union members authorized their bargaining committee to call a strike if talks broke down, though the unions are required to give Asarco 48 hours’ notice before walking off the job.
The unions have called Asarco's contract offers unacceptable, and Tucson-based Steelworkers Local 937 has scheduled member informational meetings this week.