Ten55 Brewing is taking its beer to the next level with the grand opening of its brand new taproom and sausage house downtown this Saturday.

Owners of the Tucson brewery recently closed their original taproom at 3810 E. 44th St. for 3,880 square feet of space at 110 E. Congress in the old home of Vaudeville Cabaret.

In addition to its rotating selection of homegrown brews, Ten55 will serve wine and hard cider, as well as a selection of sausages, Belgian fries and grilled cheese sandwiches.

The brewery will house long, communal tables, not unlike the seating arrangements that you’d find at the beer hall tents in Munich during Oktoberfest.

Grand opening festivities begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Regular hours will be 11 a.m.-midnight Mondays-Saturdays and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays, with brunch every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

