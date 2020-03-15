You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Third coronavirus case identified in Pima County
top story

Third coronavirus case identified in Pima County

From the Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: UA moves classes online rest of semester, Arizona now at 13 cases series
Dr. Bob England

Dr. Bob England, interim director of the Pima County Health Department.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

A third Pima County resident has been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to a statement by local health officials.

The individual is an older adult and is currently recovering in an area hospital. The Pima County Health Department has already began identifying the person's close contacts and is recommending actions to prevent further spread.

According to the department, this is the first positive test result in Pima County that was confirmed by a private lab company, rather than at the state health lab. This marks the 13th confirmed case in Arizona.

No other identifying information could be confirmed by the Health Department at this time.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News