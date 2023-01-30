I-10 lane closures in place this week from Ajo to Alvernon

Eastbound and westbound travel on Interstate 10 will be reduced to one lane nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between East Ajo and South Alvernon ways now through Friday, Feb. 3.
Additionally, the exit 264 off-ramp for Irvington and Palo Verde roads will be closed to westbound traffic from 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 to 5 a.m. the following day, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.
Drivers can expect speed limit reductions along the freeway while crews work.
This week's traffic restrictions are part of ADOT's plans to repave a stretch of I-10, replace guardrails and repair overpasses and signs between South Rita Road and Ajo Way.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of this year, according to ADOT.
More information on road closures and status updates can be found at az511.gov and on ADOT's Twitter.