I-10 reopens in Tucson following semitruck crash

Westbound Interstate 10 at Alvernon Way has reopened after a crash involving a tractor trailer Wednesday morning.
Information about how the crash occurred or whether there were any injuries was not immediately available.
The roadway reopened around 10:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation and Safety.
Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.
