 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I-10 reopens in Tucson following semitruck crash
alert top story

I-10 reopens in Tucson following semitruck crash

Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Alvernon Way were closed Wednesday morning after a wreck. Few details have been provided.

 Arizona Department of Public Safety

Westbound Interstate 10 at Alvernon Way has reopened after a crash involving a tractor trailer Wednesday morning.

Information about how the crash occurred or whether there were any injuries was not immediately available.

A tractor trailer was blocking westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Alvernon Way Wednesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash.

The roadway reopened around 10:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation and Safety.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Groundbreaking spinal implant could be the key to helping paralysed patients to walk again

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News