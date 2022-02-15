Oracle Road closed north of Tucson for injury collision

Northbound Oracle Road is closed at East Linda Vista Boulevard for an injury crash involving three vehicles, Oro Valley police said.

According to an OVPD spokesman, some passengers were taken to a nearby hospital. The extent or seriousness of their injuries was unknown.

Southbound lanes are open but are expected to be heavily congested, and OVPD recommends drivers use La Canada Drive or La Cholla Boulevard as alternates.

There is no estimated time for when northbound lanes will be opened. Arizona Department of Transportation officials are on scene helping with traffic diversion.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.