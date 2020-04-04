Tucson-area hospitals preparing for surge in virus patients but lack ventilators, other supplies

Tucson-area hospitals are increasing bed space, collaborating with each other and admitting fewer patients as they prepare for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases later this month.

There’s also a lot of waiting going on, as ordered ventilators and personal protective equipment fail to arrive.

As of Saturday, there had been 52 deaths and 326 known cases of the coronavirus reported in Pima County.

Arizona is expected to have a surge of infected patients within the next couple of weeks, according to predictions from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The emergency rooms are emptier than usual right now, partly as a result of so many people staying home, thereby avoiding injuries and emergencies, and also because people are avoiding hospital visits unless they are absolutely necessary.

“Hospitals have emptied out in preparation for the surge that is almost certainly coming,” said Pima County Health Director Dr. Bob England.

Some doctors and nurses are taking time off now because they are not needed, a trend that’s expected to change dramatically later this month.

“There’s plenty of capacity in the hospitals right now, plenty of staff,” he said.

Ventilators and personal protective gear that have been ordered either by the Health Department or the individual hospitals have not arrived. Neither have the number of testing kits hospitals here would like to have.

“Everybody is trying to order equipment and supplies. It’s the same old story you’ve been hearing everywhere,” England said. “You can have all the good will in the world and all the planning in the world, but if the supplies aren’t there, you have nothing to share.”