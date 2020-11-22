Tucson city budget remains stable amid pandemic; $17 million left in CARES Act funds

Despite the worsening pandemic and expectations that revenues would sharply decrease, the city of Tucson is projecting that its budget will not suffer as much as officials anticipated in fiscal year 2021.

While revenues in some areas did decrease due to the pandemic, city officials said an increase in online purchases as well as construction activity is giving the general fund an unexpected boost. The city has also seen a decrease in costs while working from home, saving money on travel, fuel, maintenance costs and employment vacancies.

With about $17 million in federal CARES Act dollars left to spend before Dec. 30, city officials said they are in a good place financially, but are remaining cautious as the pandemic continues to impact economies throughout the world.

“Tucson is going to be fine,” said the city’s Chief Financial Officer Joyce Garland. “It may not be the same Tucson when we get to the end of it — things will certainly be different — but we’re going to come out of this fine. The mayor and council are making some great decisions on how to move this community forward.”

Pandemic's economic impact

For fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30, the city’s ongoing revenues were expected to be $558.4 million. According to Garland, the actual revenues for the year were $551.9 million, a decrease of $6.5 million or 1.2%.

This decrease in revenue is largely due to drops in the city’s Transient Occupancy Tax and hotel surcharges, which is attributed to Arizona’s stay- at-home order and travel restrictions. There were also significant decreases in the city’s Parks and Recreation fees due to the closure of most public facilities as well as ambulance fees, which were collected less during the pandemic.