Can't pay your bill?

Tucson Electric Power Co. offers several programs to help customers who can't pay their bills, including payment extensions and referrals to community agencies for short-term billing assistance.

For more information, go to tep.com or call 520-623-7711.

UniSource Energy Services offers similar programs. For more information, go to www.uesaz.com or call 1-877-837-4968 (toll-free)