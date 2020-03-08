Tucson man turns life of crime, prison time into fuel for positive change

As part of the new program, every six months probation officers have the chance to nominate their client and highlight their journey. If selected, the probationer is featured in all four probation department lobbies with a photo, a statement from their PO and their story written in their own words.

According to Singer, the department is continuously looking for ways that they can help promote long-term, sustainable change among their probationers. In addition to this program, the department encourages probationers to give back to the community.

“In 2018, we did over 123,000 hours of community restitution, which benefits local nonprofit groups,” Singer said. “We want to make sure they’re working off their community service by giving back to the community and seeing that impact.”

For McReynolds, change was the only option this time around. After spending most of his adult life in prison, he was determined to reinvent himself and be there for his daughter, who he now has full custody of.

“My daughter is my life. I mean, she is my whole world,” he said. “I'm not risking anything to be away from her and to not give her the best life that I can.”