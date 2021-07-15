 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson mayor declares July 15 Linda Ronstadt Day
alert top story

Tucson mayor declares July 15 Linda Ronstadt Day

In honor of the celebrated Tucson native and 11-time Grammy Award winner's 75th birthday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero declared July 15, 2021 as Linda Ronstadt Day. 

Romero, in a Facebook post Tuesday morning, honored Ronstadt for her "substantial contributions to varied musical genres" and for sharing the character and culture of her Southwest community with the rest of the world. 

In 1976, Ronstadt arrived at the Tucson International Airport, set to later play a concert benefitting the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. She was greeted with a fox (yes, a real one!) — you can see its ears on the bottom left of the photo.

Gary Gaynor / Tucson Citizen

Ronstadt, born in Tucson on July 15, 1946, attended Catalina High School and briefly studied at the University of Arizona before moving to Los Angeles in the mid-60s to start a career in music. 

Coming from a musically-inclined family, Ronstadt found success singing folk-rock, country, Mariachi and pop music, just to name a few styles she made her mark in. The now 75-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

According to Mayor Romero, the introduction of Linda Ronstadt Day highlights the famous Tucsonan's "enormous range as she traveled from The Old Pueblo to the top 40 with the utmost personal authenticity."

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tucson storms cause Loop closure along Santa Cruz River

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News