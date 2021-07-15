Tucson mayor declares July 15 Linda Ronstadt Day

Back in 1986, Ronstadt performed at Mariachi Espectacular. In a 1992 story about the Tucson International Mariachi Conference, reporter James Reel said: "Linda Ronstadt, no longer content to sit quietly in the audience as she had the first year, headlined the 1986 show." Credit: A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
In 1976, Ronstadt arrived at the Tucson International Airport, set to later play a concert benefitting the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. She was greeted with a fox (yes, a real one!) — you can see its ears on the bottom left of the photo.
"I've always loved it out there (at the museum)," Ronstadt told the Tucson Citizen in 1976. "I went there all the time as a little kid and always enjoyed it. But now it's more than just a good time. It's a valid facility. The museum is useful in arousing public interest in ecology. It promotes a respect for the land, raises a consciousness in people by revealing what the land is all about."
At the time of Ronstadt's benefit concert, her album "Hasten Down The Wind" was sitting in the nation's Top 10. Photo credit: Gary Gaynor / Tucson Citizen
In honor of the celebrated Tucson native and 11-time Grammy Award winner's 75th birthday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero declared July 15, 2021 as Linda Ronstadt Day.
Romero, in a Facebook post Tuesday morning, honored Ronstadt for her "substantial contributions to varied musical genres" and for sharing the character and culture of her Southwest community with the rest of the world.
Ronstadt, born in Tucson on July 15, 1946, attended Catalina High School and briefly studied at the University of Arizona before moving to Los Angeles in the mid-60s to start a career in music.
Coming from a musically-inclined family, Ronstadt found success singing folk-rock, country, Mariachi and pop music, just to name a few styles she made her mark in. The now 75-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.
According to Mayor Romero, the introduction of Linda Ronstadt Day highlights the famous Tucsonan's "enormous range as she traveled from The Old Pueblo to the top 40 with the utmost personal authenticity."
The Ronstadt family’s prominence in the Old Pueblo seemed far distant when the first family member arrived in humble circumstances.
