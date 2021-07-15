Tucson mayor declares July 15 Linda Ronstadt Day

In honor of the celebrated Tucson native and 11-time Grammy Award winner's 75th birthday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero declared July 15, 2021 as Linda Ronstadt Day.

Romero, in a Facebook post Tuesday morning, honored Ronstadt for her "substantial contributions to varied musical genres" and for sharing the character and culture of her Southwest community with the rest of the world.

Ronstadt, born in Tucson on July 15, 1946, attended Catalina High School and briefly studied at the University of Arizona before moving to Los Angeles in the mid-60s to start a career in music.

Coming from a musically-inclined family, Ronstadt found success singing folk-rock, country, Mariachi and pop music, just to name a few styles she made her mark in. The now 75-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

According to Mayor Romero, the introduction of Linda Ronstadt Day highlights the famous Tucsonan's "enormous range as she traveled from The Old Pueblo to the top 40 with the utmost personal authenticity."

