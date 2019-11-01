A car crash caused a power outage on Tucson's south side Friday night, police said.
A collision involving a truck and pedestrian occurred on East Irvington Road, near South Park Avenue, said Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan. The crash resulted in “life-threatening” injuries.
Irvington Road from Park Avenue to Mountain Avenue is closed to traffic, according to police.
The electricity went out about 6:30 p.m. around the intersection of Irvington and Park.
Officers are currently directing traffic at the intersection with traffic backed up.
Police are still investigating the accident. No further details have been released.