Tucson police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

Tucson police are searching for the driver of a vehicle they say fled after fatally hitting a man running across West Prince Road Saturday night.

Thomas Joseph Lemburg, 54, was struck just after 9:30 p.m. as he ran across Prince, near North Flowing Wells Road, police said in a news release.

Lemburg was struck in the curb lane as he ran south mid-block.

No description of the vehicle that hit Lemburg was available.

Anyone with information is asked t call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

