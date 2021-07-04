Tucson’s challenge to '2nd Amendment sanctuary' law is latest in local control saga

“When you tie the hands of law enforcement and you confuse them, and they’re afraid to take action because they’re afraid they’ll be in violation of state law, it’s definitely going to have an immediate impact,” said Gerry Hills, founder and president of Arizonans for Gun Safety, which spoke out against HB 2111. “How are they supposed to combat gun crime? On the one hand, they tell them to get tough on crime, but then they tie their hands and take tools out of their toolbox when they can’t enforce federal law.”