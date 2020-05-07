Tucson teens celebrate prom, coronavirus style

It would have been the first prom for one of Christine Ralston’s daughters. The last prom for another.

The mother of five helped her oldest get ready for an "isolation prom" instead.

“I had my last day of high school, and I didn’t even know it,” Taylor Ralston said to her mom. “I don’t even remember what I did.”

Like teens across Tucson, the Cienega High senior was on spring break when state officials closed schools because of the coronavirus pandemic. Taylor, her sister and and four friends had planned on going to prom together.

They wanted to dress up and have their photo taken, and they achieved that with a little gathering in a driveway.

But the gathering was also meant to cheer up Ralston's second oldest, Evelynn. The Cienega High sophomore has a couple of rare autoimmune disorders and has been “under lock and key in a bubble,” Ralston says.

The girl's best friend, Holly Smith, planned the prom to give Evelynn a reprieve from her bubble.

Instead of dancing, they played games where they could keep their distance. And instead of corsages, they gave each other hand sanitizer.

Ralston posed her oldest children with their best friends, six feet apart, masks on their faces. The photographer-turned-nurse wanted to capture how different this moment is for teenage milestones.

Her daughters’ version of prom became an act of solidarity with teens everywhere and an act of defiance against a global human tragedy. As she took their photo, Ralston told the teens to show her how they felt about missing prom.