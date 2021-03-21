Tucson to begin monitoring recycling bins for prohibited materials

The department’s team of 10 inspectors is tasked with observing 1,800 recycling bins a day. If a bin is not up to code on four separate occasions, Polsgrove says the property will be notified the bin will be “coded” and seized by the city. The bin owner can appeal the decision but may be required to attend a recycling information session.

If the city’s recycling contamination rate drops from 30% to 15%, the city will avoid incurring contamination fees. Furthermore, the quality of recyclable material affects the price it can be sold at.

“Higher quality material can demand a higher charge,” Polsgrove said. “If we can provide cleaner materials to the recycling facility, then they will see more demand for those higher quality recyclables”

The inspection program is paid for by a $140,750 grant the environmental services department received from The Recycling Partnership, a national nonprofit that’s provided grants for similar projects across the U.S.

This isn’t the first step the environmental services department has taken to cut recycling costs. In September 2019, the department spread out its pick-up dates to every other week instead of weekly.