The TUSD governing board delayed approving a new Family Life Curriculum in order to review new recommendations from the district’s superintendent.
Following many board meetings and contentious public hearings on the curriculum, Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo recommended the new conditions on Tuesday night.
The conditions include:
- A district-wide “teach-in” for parents and students, to include workshops, breakout sessions and reviewing the Family Life lessons.
An alternative curriculum for families who do not opt-in to the Family Life classes, which would be aligned with academic standards and publicly available.
Professional development and training for a lead educator at every school who will facilitate the Family Life instruction, with an emphasis on following district policies that require an environment free of harassment and discrimination and prohibits educators from inserting their personal, political or religious beliefs into daily instruction.
A public declaration of commitment: to the internally-developed Family Life Curriculum, that prohibits the purchase of any outside curriculum materials and to transparency with any additional internally-developed materials.
Each school to have a primary crisis contact, who is either a counselor or social worker, should any student get triggered by the content, such as victims of abuse or students questioning their gender identity or gender expression.
Formatting each grade’s curriculum to include a curriculum map, the concepts and themes and a brief summary of the major learning goals.
Adding the state’s legal definition of “without consent” in all lessons that address the topic of consent.
Establishing abstinence as the primary and most effective method of avoiding unplanned pregnancies and exposure to sexually transmitted infections.
Arizona law says any sex ed curriculum must emphasize that abstinence is the only method for avoiding pregnancy that is 100% effective. The proposed curriculum states that and prominently features abstinence in two lessons.
Trujillo’s recommendation would increase the focus on abstinence to six or seven lessons. For example, the high school lesson that deals with life management would incorporate abstinence.
“That’s not saying that I am promoting an abstinence-only curriculum,” Trujillo said. “I am promoting a well-rounded curriculum that presents a lot of options for contraception, but I am insisting that abstinence be at the top of that list.”